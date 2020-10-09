OnePlus 8T Official Teaser Video Released Ahead Of India Launch; Design And New Color Tipped News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

OnePlus 8T is just a few days away from making an official debut in the Indian market. The device has been confirmed to launch next week on October 14. Its features and design have been tipped numerous times and the consistency of leaks and teasers have increased with the approaching launch date. In a new teaser video, the company has teased the design elements and a new colour option. Here's a closer look:

OnePlus 8T Official Teaser Video

The OnePlus 8T teaser video has been shared on the company's official channel on YouTube. The short 15-second video shows the rear panel of the upcoming flagship and also the side profile. The device is seen with an L-shaped quad-camera setup which is placed with a rectangular module on the top-left.

The OnePlus 8T is also seen donning a glossy back panel. It seems that the company has used a glass material for the rear surface. The OnePlus branding is positioned at the centre of the back panel. The company has shared the teaser of the Aquamarine Green colour shade. Currently, the other colour variants aren't known. This new colour option is said to offer reflective patterns with light rays falling on it.

The teaser image also shows the power and volume keys on the right panel. A closer look at the teaser video further reveals a USB Type-C port at the bottom along with the speaker grille. The image of the front panel isn't shared, however, we can expect a punch-hole setup for the selfie camera.

The OnePlus 8T is tipped to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus processor. It is speculated to come with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage space. There won't be any external microSD card support. The device is said to feature a 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The device is expected to come with a quad-camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor. It will have a 16MP camera for selfies and video calling. It is rumoured to be powered by a 4,500 mAh battery with 65W fast charging support.

