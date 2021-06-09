OnePlus 8T Price Axed Again In India; Worth A Shot Over 5G Smartphones? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

OnePlus is all set for its Summer Launch Event tomorrow, i.e, June 10 in India. The company is confirmed to introduce the Nord CE 5G and the OnePlus TV U1S smart TV lineup as its new affordable offerings. Post that, OnePlus is likely to expand its premium smartphone segment with the OnePlus 9T's launch. To make space for its upcoming flagship the company has axed the price of the OnePlus 8T in India. Does the new price cut make the OnePlus 8T worth a buy? Let's find out:

OnePlus 8T Price Axed In India: How Much It Costs Now?

OnePlus has given a discount of Rs. 1,000 to both variants of the OnePlus 8T. The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant was announced at Rs. 42,999, but was retailing at Rs. 39,999. Likewise, the 12GB RAM+ 256GB storage variant of the device was selling at Rs. 42,999 instead of Rs. 45,999 launch price.

Following the latest discount of Rs. 1,000, you can buy the OnePlus 8T's 8GB RAM variant for Rs. 38,999. On the other hand, the 12GB RAM variant is now available at Rs. 41,999 in India.

You can head to the OnePlus India official website or Amazon to buy the OnePlus 8T with the updated prices. The color options available are Aquamarine Green and Lunar Silver.

Does The OnePlus 8T Makes For A Good Buy With The Price Cut?

If you prefer a premium user experience under Rs. 40,000, then the OnePlus 8T makes for one good option. The device is packed with top-notch hardware such as the Snapdragon 865 processor which powered the majority of the premium handsets the previous year.

The device has the Android 11 OS wrapped around the Oxygen OS interface. So you don't have to worry about the dated firmware with this purchase. The OnePlus 8T has a 6.5-inch Fluid AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.

The punch-hole cutout upfront packs a 16MP Sony IMX481 sensor for selfies. The rear panel houses a 48MP Sony IMX586 primary sensor paired with a 16MP Sony IMX481 ultra-wide-angle lens and a 5MP macro sensor.

The device also has a 2MP sensor for additional bokeh effects. The device gets its backup via a 4,300 mAh battery that supports 65W fast charging.

The only compromise you would be doing is with the missing 5G network support. This is one of the most common features which is found in the latest premium and mid-range segment.

Even the affordable smartphone segment has seen a few 5G launches in recent times. Since India is yet to get its first running 5G network, you can consider buying the OnePlus 8T if you want a premium user experience under Rs. 40,000.

Best Mobiles in India