OnePlus 8T Series Smartphones To Feature 65W Super Warp Charge Tech News

Back in April, OnePlus unveiled its latest generation flagship smartphones in the OnePlus 8 series. While the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro have been unveiled, rumors point out at the company could unveil the OnePlus Z to be launched sometime in July. Besides these, the company is expected to launch OnePlus 8T flagship series later this year.

Though we are months away from the announcement of the upcoming OnePlus 8T series smartphones, it looks like these devices will have some interesting improvements on board. The OnePlus smartphones feature an Engineering Mode app that will come to help for troubleshooting and testing certain features and components. Within the app's source code in Android 11 Beta, XDA Developers has found some notable aspects for future devices.

65W Super Warp Charge Support

Firstly, the app reveals the support for 65W Super Warp Charge fast-charging technology. This makes us believe that the OnePlus 8T series could get support for this faster charging technology. However, this isn't going to be a major surprise as rival brands such as Oppo and Realme have already come up with similar tech with the Super VOOC 2.0 and Super Dart charging respectively.

The current generation flagship smartphones, OnePlus 8 Pro comes with 30W wireless and 30W wired fast-charging technologies. The company's 30W wired charging tech debuted with the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition. Earlier last month, a TUV Rheinland certification database hinted about the 65W fast-charging solution that could be introduced by OnePlus and now the same has been revealed by the app as mentioned above.

The report further notes that the OnePlus Warp Charge 30 will be able to charge the OnePlus smartphones at 5V/6A while the upcoming Super Warp Charge 65 tech can charge the devices at 10V/6.5A. This hints that the OnePlus 8T series smartphones can be charged more quickly than the existing models in the OnePlus 8 series.

Talking about the 65W Super Charge, the report speculates that it could be based on the same tech used by that of the Oppo and Realme fast-charging technologies. The upcoming smartphones from the company are expected to arrive with a dual-cell battery like the ones seen on the Oppo Find X2 and Realme X50 Pro. Also, there are concerns that such fast-charging tech can deteriorate the longevity of the battery and result in a 2% efficiency loss in the normal operation of the devices.

