OnePlus 9, 9 Pro Android 12 Beta Update Halted Due To Bricking; How To Fix? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

OnePlus 9 series went official this year as the company's new flagship offering for the masses. The company introduced the new lineup with top-notch hardware and Android 11 OS. Both the OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro were confirmed to be the first in line to receive the latest Android 12 OS update.

And as expected the company released the beta update for both models soon after Google released Android 12 OS at the I/O Developer conference 2021. However, users have been reporting an issue with the new update and device bricking seems to be a common concern amongst the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro users.

OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro Android 12 Update Removed Already?

OnePlus had released the Android 12 beta update for the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro users. Apparently, this update started bricking the devices once the installation was complete. Several users reported this issue via online forums.

As per a report via 91Mobiles, OnePlus has already disabled the update temporarily. The company removed the Android 12 beta update links from respected platforms, based on the users' feedback. The company has not clarified what causing this update to brick the OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro units.

However, it's possibly due to some bugs that might have bypassed the testing process. One of the OnePlus executives has confirmed that the links have been removed and feedback will be shared with the software team so that a fix could be released soon.

It is advised that you should not go ahead with the installation process; specifically the non-Google beta updates. If you are eager to update your OnePlus 9 or the OnePlus 9 Pro, we would suggest you wait for the stable version or until the beta version's bugs are fixed.

With the company's acknowledgement of the issue, it shouldn't take long before a bug-free Android 12 update releases. It is currently unknown what happens to the bricked OnePlus 9/9 Pro units. It could be likely that the brand offers a fix for those units as well. We will have to wait for the band's confirmation on the same.

Best Mobiles in India