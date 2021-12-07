Get Massive Discount On OnePlus 9, 9 Pro In India News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Are you looking forward to purchase a premium smartphone that was launched this year at a discount? You can consider buying the OnePlus flagship smartphones that went official earlier this year - the OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro. Well, you can get these flagship smartphones at a massive discount on using an ICICI Bank card for the purchase.

Notably, these OnePlus smartphones are being sold at their lowest ever price in India for buyers right now. If you want to buy these smartphones at a discount, then you need to head on to the online retailer Amazon India or the official OnePlus India website. If you own an ICICI Bank debit or credit card, then you can avail a massive discount of up to Rs. 13,000 on these phones.

OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro Discount On Amazon

If you opt to buy these phones via Amazon, then the discount is detailed here. Amazon is offering Rs. 5,000 discount coupon for all customers. If you have an ICICI Bank debit or credit card, then you can get an additional discount of Rs. 5,000. Eventually, the base variant of the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G will get a discount of Rs. 10,000, which takes its cost from Rs. 64,999 to Rs. 54,999. The same applies to the high-end variant and it will sell at Rs. 59,999.

Talking about the OnePlus 9 5G, there will be an Amazon discount coupon of Rs. 5,000 for all customers and ICICI Bank cardholders will get an additional discount of Rs. 8,000. Eventually, its cost will go down to Rs. 41,999 from its earlier pricing of Rs. 54,999. Currently, the high-end variant of the smartphone is out of stock on Amazon.

OnePlus 9 Series Discount On OnePlus Website

The OnePlus India website sells the base variant of the OnePlus 9 5G at a price of Rs. 44,999. On using an ICICI Bank credit or debit card, buyers will get a discount of Rs. 8,000, which brings its cost down to Rs. 36,999. On the other hand, the high-end variant of the smartphone is priced at Rs. 49,999 and the ICICI discount of Rs. 8,000 will take its cost down to Rs. 41,999.

Likewise, the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G base variant is priced at Rs. 59,999 and there will be a discount of Rs. 5,000 on using an ICICI Bank card for the purchase. This will take its effective price down to Rs. 54,999. Buyers of the high-end variant with 12GB of RAM of the smartphone will get the same discount, which will take its effective price down to Rs. 59,999 on using the bank offer.

Notably, these offers are valid only for a limited time period, which is until December 31. There will be similar offers on other OnePlus offerings such as the OnePlus 9R, OnePlus Nord CE, and OnePlus Nord 2. So, if you want to buy these smartphones, then this is the right time to get them at discounts of up to Rs. 13,000 on these phones.

