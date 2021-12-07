Just In
- 4 hrs ago Google Play’s Best Of 2021: Games, Everyday Essentials, Fun, TV, Personal Growth, And Much More
- 11 hrs ago Samsung Galaxy A03 Core, Entry-Level Smartphone Launched In India
- 13 hrs ago Samsung Galaxy S22 Series To Feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Chip In India Instead Of Exynos 2200
- 14 hrs ago Last Week Most Trending Smartphones In India: Redmi Note 11 Pro, Galaxy A52s, Poco X3 Pro, iPhone 13 And More
Don't Miss
- Finance Stocks To Buy For Solid Gains In The Short Term As New Omicron Covid Variant Enters India
- Movies Inside Edge Season 3 Web Series Review: The 'Edge' Is Missing, But Interesting Nevertheless
- News I was jailed for not joining BJP: Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar
- Sports Masuaku topples Blues while Rangnick makes history – the Premier League weekend's quirky facts
- Education DSE Odisha Provisional Selection List 2021 Released For 6720 TGT And Telugu Teachers Posts, Check Details
- Lifestyle Omicron Coronavirus: Expert Suggests Ayurvedic Preventive Measures To Combat The New Variant
- Automobiles DriveSpark Exclusive: Citroen CC21 SUV Spotted Testing Again In Bangalore
- Travel Budget Friendly Winter Places To Visit Around Kohima
Get Massive Discount On OnePlus 9, 9 Pro In India
Are you looking forward to purchase a premium smartphone that was launched this year at a discount? You can consider buying the OnePlus flagship smartphones that went official earlier this year - the OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro. Well, you can get these flagship smartphones at a massive discount on using an ICICI Bank card for the purchase.
Notably, these OnePlus smartphones are being sold at their lowest ever price in India for buyers right now. If you want to buy these smartphones at a discount, then you need to head on to the online retailer Amazon India or the official OnePlus India website. If you own an ICICI Bank debit or credit card, then you can avail a massive discount of up to Rs. 13,000 on these phones.
OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro Discount On Amazon
If you opt to buy these phones via Amazon, then the discount is detailed here. Amazon is offering Rs. 5,000 discount coupon for all customers. If you have an ICICI Bank debit or credit card, then you can get an additional discount of Rs. 5,000. Eventually, the base variant of the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G will get a discount of Rs. 10,000, which takes its cost from Rs. 64,999 to Rs. 54,999. The same applies to the high-end variant and it will sell at Rs. 59,999.
Talking about the OnePlus 9 5G, there will be an Amazon discount coupon of Rs. 5,000 for all customers and ICICI Bank cardholders will get an additional discount of Rs. 8,000. Eventually, its cost will go down to Rs. 41,999 from its earlier pricing of Rs. 54,999. Currently, the high-end variant of the smartphone is out of stock on Amazon.
OnePlus 9 Series Discount On OnePlus Website
The OnePlus India website sells the base variant of the OnePlus 9 5G at a price of Rs. 44,999. On using an ICICI Bank credit or debit card, buyers will get a discount of Rs. 8,000, which brings its cost down to Rs. 36,999. On the other hand, the high-end variant of the smartphone is priced at Rs. 49,999 and the ICICI discount of Rs. 8,000 will take its cost down to Rs. 41,999.
Likewise, the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G base variant is priced at Rs. 59,999 and there will be a discount of Rs. 5,000 on using an ICICI Bank card for the purchase. This will take its effective price down to Rs. 54,999. Buyers of the high-end variant with 12GB of RAM of the smartphone will get the same discount, which will take its effective price down to Rs. 59,999 on using the bank offer.
Notably, these offers are valid only for a limited time period, which is until December 31. There will be similar offers on other OnePlus offerings such as the OnePlus 9R, OnePlus Nord CE, and OnePlus Nord 2. So, if you want to buy these smartphones, then this is the right time to get them at discounts of up to Rs. 13,000 on these phones.
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
1,19,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
86,999
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
49,999
-
15,999
-
20,449
-
7,332
-
18,990
-
31,999
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
7,999
-
21,229
-
11,945
-
9,999
-
10,999
-
25,636
-
11,713
-
23,393
-
9,000
-
26,000