OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro With SD 888 SoC, Hassleblad Cameras Officially Announced: Price, Specifications News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

OnePlus has finally taken the wraps off the OnePlus 9 smartphone series. The new-generation flagship smartphone series is announced with three different models. The company has announced the OnePlus 9R alongside the OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro via an online launch event hosted at the company's official YouTube channel. Not just smartphones, the event was the centre stage for the OnePlus smartwatch as well. As expected, both the OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro have top-of-the-line hardware including 5G connectivity. The features are similar on both devices except for slight variation in the design and camera specifications.

OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro Key Specifications And Features

The OnePlus 9 features a flat LTPO display which the brand is calling the Fluid AMOLED 2.0 panel. Contrary to the flat display design on the standard variant, the OnePlus 9 Pro flaunts a curved-edged design. The display on both units has a 120Hz refresh rate and a tiny punch-hole for the selfie camera on the top-left.

The OnePlus 9 has a 6.5-inch panel with an FHD+ resolution, while the OnePlus 9 Pro has a bigger 6.7-inch display with QHD+ resolution. The OnePlus 9 is crafted using a fibre-glass polymer frame, while the OnePlus 9 Pro has a frosted glass finish encased within an aluminium frame. Both devices are announced with Qualcomm's premium Snapdragon 888 processor. The handsets come with 5G network connectivity.

The company has added a 5-layer gaming-grade cooling system that is said to keep the temperature on the cooler side during longer gaming sessions. The OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro are announced with 8GB/12GB RAM and 128GB/256GB storage configuration. The software is also the same on the new OnePlus devices, i.e, Android 11 topped with custom Oxygen OS skin.

The camera specifications are slightly different on the OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro. Starting with the OnePlus 9, the handset has three cameras (Hasselblad support) at the rear. There is a 48MP Sony IMX789 primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, a 50MP Sony IMX766 ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2MP monochrome sensor.

The OnePlus 9 Pro has four cameras where the primary sensor remains the same as the standard model, i.e, a 48MP Sony IMX789 sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, an 8MP telephoto sensor with an f/2.4 aperture, and a 2MP monochrome sensor.

Both devices get the same 16MP Sony IMX471 selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture and EIS support. The battery powering both the OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro is a 4,500 mAh unit with 65W fast wired and 50W wireless charging.

OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro India Price

The OnePlus 9's prices start at Rs. 49,999 for the 8GB/128GB model. Its 12GB RAM+256Gb storage model is priced at Rs. 54,999. The OnePlus 9 Pro carries a price label of Rs. 64,999 for the base model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The 12GB RAM+ 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 69,999.

