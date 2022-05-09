OnePlus 9 Pro Available For Free On Amazon: How To Get It News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Amazon has announced special edition spin and win quiz contest, available under Amazon May edition section. This contest will give you a chance to win the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G smartphone. Besides, one can also win Amazon Pay balance from this contest. However, you will be eligible to claim only one prize on which the pointer of the spin wheel stopped. Check here how to play the Amazon special edition spin & win quiz to win the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G smartphone.

How To Get Free OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

Amazon quizzes are only available on the mobile app. So, if you don't have the Amazon mobile app on your smartphone, download it from Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Once you install the app, you need to log in to your Amazon account or you can also create a new account by giving your contact details.

Then head over to the Home Page > Menu section > FunZone & Inspiration section to find the contest. You can find the Amazon special edition spin and win OnePlus 9 Pro under the 'May edition games' section. After that, click on the banner to start the game. Now, you will have to click on the pointer to spin. After spinning the wheel, answer one question correctly to enter the prize pool.

Question: What is the square root of "4"?

Answer: 2

Apart from the OnePlus 9 Pro, other prizes include:

Rs. 10,000 as Amazon Pay Balance (2 winners)

Rs. 5,000 as Amazon Pay Balance (4 winners)

Rs. 1,000 as Amazon Pay Balance (30 winners)

Rs. 100 as Amazon Pay Balance (200 winners)

Additionally, the winners will be selected by a random draw of lots and the winner's names will be posted to the winner section on June 1, 2022. The prize will be delivered to the winner on or before July 31, 2022. Besides, Amazon will contact each winner individually via SMS or Email. It is also important to note that, the contest will be live until May 30.

