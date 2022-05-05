OnePlus 9 Pro Gets Massive Discount of Rs. 17,000: Here's How To Avail News oi-Akshay Kumar

OnePlus 9 Pro flagship smartphone is now available with a massive discount of Rs. 17,000 in the Indian market. The phone was originally launched in the country in March last year alongside the OnePlus 9. The high-end handset was introduced at a starting price of Rs. 64,999, but can now be grabbed for as low as just Rs. 47,999.

OnePlus 9 Pro Is Available At Discounted Price Tag Across Channels

The OnePlus 9 Pro is available with a discount of Rs. 17,000 across channels. The phone can be purchased at the discounted rate on the brand's website, Amazon, and Croma's e-store. The base model of the device with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage is up for grabs for Rs. 47,999, down from the earlier price tag of Rs 64,999. The higher-end 12GB / 256GB version can be purchased for Rs. 52,999, down from Rs. 69,999.

The OnePlus 9 Pro is being offered in three color variants in India - Morning Mist, Pine Green, and Stellar Black. Apart from the discounted price, the company's e-store is also offering six months of Spotify Premium for free, up to six months no-cost EMI with Bajaj Finserv, and up to 10 percent cashback on American Express cards.

OnePlus 9 Pro Features, Specifications

To recall the specs, the OnePlus 9 Pro flaunts a 6.7-inch Quad HD+ AMOLED LTPO screen bearing a resolution of 1,440 x 3,216 pixels. The phone offers a high refresh rate of 120Hz, HDR10+ support, Gorilla Glass protection, and a punch-hole design. For security, the device has an in-display fingerprint scanner, and software-wise there's the OxygenOS based on Android 12.

Powering the OnePlus 9 Pro is the last year's Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G processor, which is mated with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. In the camera department, there's a 48MP Sony IMX789 main camera, which is paired with a 50MP wide-angle lens, an 8MP telephoto shooter, and a 2MP monochrome sensor. For selfies, there's a 16MP Sony IMX471 camera.

In the connectivity segment, the OnePlus 9 Pro is equipped with dual-mode 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2 with aptX, A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Lastly, a 4,500 mAh battery with 65W fast charging support keeps the whole package running.

