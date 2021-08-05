OnePlus 9 Pro White Color Variant Coming Soon: Is There Something New? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

OnePlus 9 Pro is the flagship offering from the brand which made its debut back in March alongside the OnePlus 9. Currently, the OnePlus 9 Pro is selling in three color options - Morning Mist, Forest Green, and Stellar Black. Now, it seems the brand will soon introduce a new white color variant for the smartphone.

OnePlus 9 Pro To Come In White Color

OnePlus COO Liu Fenshuo has shared a live image of the OnePlus 9 Pro in white color on Weibo. It seems the new variant will come with a matte finish, making it less prone to fingerprints. So far, there is no official word regarding the launch date of the new color variant. Also, which markets will get the new variant is also unknown at the moment. Besides, we don't know whether the brand has any plans to launch the new color outside of China.

OnePlus 9 Pro White Variant: What To Expect?

There are rumors that OnePlus will not announce the OnePlus 9T. Moreover, the previous report also claimed buyers can wait for the OnePlus 10 instead of the OnePlus 9T. Considering this, we expect the brand to launch the new color option for all markets. Besides, we expect the new variant will get similar pricing and features as the other units.

OnePlus 9 Pro Features

The camera of the OnePlus 9 Pro has been developed by Hasselblad, aiming to provide better camera features. Upfront OnePlus makes use of a 6.7-inch HD+ Fluid AMOLED LTPO curved display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The processing is handled by the Snapdragon 888 chipset paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB onboard storage. It is backed by a 4,500 mAh battery that supports 65W fast charging.

For selfies, there is a 16MP camera sensor placed into a punch-hole cutout. The device is also capable of 4K video shooting at 30fps and supports an in-display fingerprint sensor for security. There is a vapor chamber and it is also IP68 certified which makes it dust and water-resistant.

OnePlus 9 Pro: Worth Buying?

So far, the OnePlus 9 Pro is the brand's most expensive device. However, the handset is worth buying in terms of its offering. There are also some drawbacks including the missing a headphone jack and microSD slot. However, all flagships usually skip these features.

So, if you are looking for a device to enjoy HDR playback and an enhanced photography experience, then ​you can go for the OnePlus 9 Pro. Currently, the OnePlus 9 Pro is selling in India for up to Rs. 4,000 discount on Amazon and OnePlus website which brings the price down to Rs. 60,999.

