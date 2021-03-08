OnePlus 9 Series Launch Officially Confirmed For March 23 News oi-Tanaya Dutta

OnePlus has officially announced the launch date of its much-awaited 9 series smartphones which has been set for March 23. The launch will take place at 10 am EDT (7:30 pm IST) on March 23 through a virtual event and it will be live-streamed via the OnePlus website. The lineup is believed to include three models - the OnePlus 9, 9 Pro, and the 9E/9R. Additionally, the company has also announced its three-year partnership with camera manufacturer Hasselblad.

The company claims that it will invest more than $150 million to develop its mobile imaging capabilities. Furthermore, the 9 series smartphones claim to feature a new Hasselblad Pro Mode that will give you accurate and natural photos. Besides, with this new mode, users can adjust ISO, focus, exposure, white balance, and more.

OnePlus 9 Series Specifications: Everything We Know So Far

Starting with the standard OnePlus 9, it is said to come with an FHD+ resolution display and 120Hz refresh rate. However, both the standard and Pro models are believed to share some similarities in terms of processor and battery. Both handsets will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. Both units are expected to pack 65W fast charging technology. However, the Pro model is believed to retain a 6.7-inch QHD+ display with the same 120Hz refresh rate and the Pro model might only get the Hasselblad-branded cameras in the series.

In terms of imaging, the OnePlus 9 Pro will have a quad-camera setup which might offer a 48MP primary ultra-wide-angle lens, a 50MP wide-angle lens, an 8MP telephoto lens, and a 2MP depth or macro sensor. It is also said to support 8K video recording at 30fps and 4K video recording at up to 120fps. The other model called the OnePlus 9R is said to be the most affordable device of the series and likely to feature the Snapdragon 690 processor. Other features of the OnePlus 9R will include 90Hz display, a 5,000 mAh battery.

