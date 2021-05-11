OnePlus 9 Series Won't Support More Than Two 5G Bands In India News oi-Vivek

OnePlus 8 series smartphones have been touted a lot for their 5G capabilities. The current generation OnePlus 9R, OnePlus 9, and the OnePlus 9 Pro are also 5G-capable devices. However, when compared to other 5G smartphones available in the country, OnePlus only supports two 5G bands.

This has stirred up the internet, especially considering the fact that the international version of the OnePlus 9 Pro supports a wider range of 5G bands. So, is this really a big issue? And should you consider the number of 5G bands before buying the OnePlus 9 Pro or any other flagship smartphone in 2021?

5G Bands Cannot Be Added Via Software Update

OnePlus support has confirmed that the company won't be able to add additional 5G bands to the OnePlus 9 Pro via software update. As of now, the OnePlus 9 Pro supports (n78 and n41). Hence, you have to settle with just these two bands.

According to the same post, the company is actually working with the Indian telcos to offer the best possible 5G experience and also monitoring the latest developments in the country when it comes to 5G networking to offer the best possible 5G experience to OnePlus users. The company also stated that, due to the hardware limitation of the Indian variant, it only supports two 5G bands.

Never Buy Phones For Promised Future Updates

Don't buy a phone, thinking it will get better with future software updates, as it is never the case in most scenarios. Given how most phones get a successor in less than 12 months. There are actually a lot of phones with more number of 5G bands and some of these devices are much cheaper than the OnePlus 9, and one can go for the same if 5G is the main priority.

You can check out our review of the OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro, which should give an idea about the capability of these devices. Given the unavailability of the 5G network, we are not able to test the 5G capabilities of these devices. Not just OnePlus, don't buy any phone considering the fact that it will get better.

