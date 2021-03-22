OnePlus 9 Will Offer ColorOS 11; Should You Worry? News oi-Vivek

It now looks like OnePlus is making some bold moves, at least with the software side of the equation. OnePlus officials have now confirmed that the upcoming OnePlus 9 series of smartphones will feature ColorOS 11 based on Android 11 OS.

For the uninitiated, ColorOS 11 is a custom operating system from Oppo. And, until now, only Oppo smartphones have embraced the operating system. With the OnePlus 9 series, another set of phones will now feature ColorOS 11.

Is This Just A Beginning?

One of the USPs of the OnePlus smartphone is their almost stock-like OS with no pre-installed third-party apps or bloatware. This is set to change with the OnePlus 9, as it is now launching with ColorOS 11 instead of HydrogenOS.

On top of that, the company has also confirmed that it will soon close the HydrogenOS portal. However, the company will fulfill the promised software update to the devices that shipped with HydrongenOS. So, at least 4 to 5 OnePlus devices are expected to receive HydrogenOS updates based on Android 11 OS.

This means phones like the OnePlus 8T, OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8, and even the OnePlus 7 and the OnePlus 7T series of smartphones are likely to receive the next iteration of HydrogenOS. OnePlus phones launching from now on (in China) will ship with ColorOS 11 or the newer iteration of ColorOS, based on the latest Android OS.

HydrogenOS is a custom OS similar to OxygenOS. The main difference between the two is that the OxygenOS does ship with Google Play Services, while the HydrogenOS does not. The latter also packs some China-market-centric features with third-party apps and games stores that are popular in China.

Do note that, ColorOS 11 will replace HydrogenOS and not OxygenOS. So, only the Chinese users will get affected by this update. That said, this could also indicate the future plans of the company to completely replace Oxygen OS with ColorOS, as it will save huge investments in software development.

Though the company hasn't said anything, the international and the Indian version of the OnePlus 9 series will ship with OxygenOS based on Android 11, just like the OnePlus 8T.

Source

Best Mobiles in India