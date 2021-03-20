OnePlus 9R 5G Teased To Be A Gaming Phone; Rival Against Asus ROG Phone 5? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau recently confirmed the existence of the third model of the upcoming 9 series which will be dubbed as the OnePlus 9R. As we already know, OnePlus is going to launch its 9 series globally and in India on March 23. Now, the company took to its Twitter handle to share a teaser where the upcoming OnePlus 9R teased to be a gaming device.

Mobile gaming is about to level up. Get your game on this Tuesday, March 23. #OnePlus9R5G



Click "Notify me" and stand a chance to win a #OnePlus9Series device: https://t.co/1emddhngnx pic.twitter.com/MFXKmXcCkK — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) March 19, 2021

OnePlus 9R 5G: What We Know So Far

The company has not shared any key features of the phone yet. During an interview with News18, Pete Lau has confirmed that the OnePlus 9R will offer flagship-grade features and support 5G connectivity which will improve the speed, better latency of the handset. Further, the phone will be available at an affordable price tag and it is also confirmed to offer immersive gaming controls, smooth scrolling, and a superior viewing experience.

Moreover, a Tweet by @thebookisclosed has revealed the OnePlus 9R 5G will come with a gaming trigger, which the company might sell separately. Considering this, the OnePlus 9R 5G can be a tough competitor against the recently launched Asus ROG Phone 5. Even the OnePlus 9 Pro is also said to come with a gaming trigger.

In terms of features, the handset is rumored to sport a 6.5-inch display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. Under the hood, it is expected to get its power from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB native storage. For battery, the handset might pack a 5,000 mAh battery and it is rumored to get 48MP quad cameras for imaging.

At this moment, we have only this much information about the upcoming OnePlus 9R 5G. However, the price of the phone can be expected under Rs. 30,000 similar to the OnePlus Nord 5G. As, the company has already announced it will be available at an affordable price point.

OnePlus is hosting a virtual launch event on March 23 at 10 am EDT (7:30 pm IST) which will be live-streamed via the OnePlus website. At the same event, the company is also going to announce its first-ever smartwatch.

