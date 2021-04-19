OnePlus 9R Expected To Get New Green Color And 12GB + 256GB Variant Soon News oi-Tanaya Dutta

OnePlus 9R recently made its debut in the country alongside the OnePlus 9 and the 9 Pro smartphones. Now, the handset is reportedly getting a new color and storage model in China. A blogger has posted on Weibo that the OnePlus 9R will get a 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant and a new Green color model in China in the coming days. Now, the handset is selling in China in two storage models - 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM, 8GB RAM + 256GB ROM.

The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model is already available in India. But there is no info on whether the new color model will arrive in India. To recall, the price of the OnePlus 9R starts in the country at Rs. 39,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB model, while the high-end 12GB + 256GB model retails for Rs. 43,999. However, the 8GB RAM + 256GB ROM model is not available in the country.

The Chinese model of the OnePlus 9R is cheaper than the Indian variant. Besides, it runs ColorOS 11 instead of OxygenOS 11. Other features of the handset are the same as the Indian model.

OnePlus 9R Features

In terms of specification, the OnePlus 9R has a 6.55-inch FHD+ Fluid AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display with a screen resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a 120Hzrefresh rate. Under the hood, the handset comes with the Snapdragon 870 SoC; however, it also skips microSD slot.

Moreover, the handset packs a 4,500 mAh battery with support for 65W Warp Charge fast charging technology. Besides, it also comes with VC cooling, immersive haptic feedback, Pro Gaming Mode, and stereo speakers.

For imaging, the OnePlus 9R offers a quad-camera setup at the rear with a combination of a 48MP Sony IMX586 primary camera sensor with EIS and OIS support, a 16MP Sony IMX481 wide-angle lens with a 123-degree field of view, a 5MP macro lens, and a 2MP mono sensor. For selfies and videos, it has a 16MP selfie sensor at the front.

Lastly, the device supports Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot for connectivity, and features an in-display fingerprint sensor for security purpose.

