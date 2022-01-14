OnePlus 9RT 5G Launches In India With Snapdragon 888 & 65W Fast-Charging- Price & Specifications News oi-Rohit Arora

OnePlus 9RT 5G has finally gone official in India along with the OnePlus Buds Z2. The fourth smartphone in the OnePlus 9-series has been launched in two variants- 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM at Rs. 42,999 and 12GB RAM + 256GB ROM at Rs. 46,999. The smartphone will be available starting 12:00 AM on 16th January 2022, for Amazon Prime members as part of early access on Amazon.in.

OnePlus will host open Sales for the OnePlus 9RT 5G on 17th January across OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience Stores, Amazon.in, Reliance Digital, My Jio, Croma, and all partner outlets.

OnePlus 9RT Specifications

Design- 8.295 mm Thickness, 198.5 grams (Weight)



Display- 6.62-inch Full HD+ E4 AMOLED Display, 120Hz Refresh Rate, HDR10+ Support, 1300nits Peak Brightness



Camera- 50MP Sony IMX766 Primary Camera with OIS and EIS support, 16MP Wide-Angle Lens, 2MP macro Sensor, 16MP Selfie Camera



Hardware- Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, 8GB/12GB RAM LPDDR5, 128GB/256GB UFS3.1ROM



Software- OxygenOS 12 Based On Android 12



Battery & Charging- 4,500mAh Battery With Warp Charge 65T 65W Fast-Charging Support



Should You Buy The OnePlus 9RT?

Going by the specifications, the OnePlus 9RT seems like a well-rounded value flagship offering. It comes in India just after three days of the global launch of the OnePlus 10 Pro. The smartphone is powered by the best-in-business Qualcomm SD888 SoC and also features a newly engineered VC cooling system for effective heat dissipation.

It's a three-level heat dissipation mechanism comprising a heat dissipation structure with five different heat dissipation materials and a thermal dissipation area of 19067.44mm2. As per OnePlus, the new VC chamber provides a 20% more efficient heat dissipation mechanism compared to the OnePlus 9 series. We will test such claims in our comprehensive review.

We are expecting some decent results from the 50MP triple-lens camera system that uses the Sony IMX766 Image Sensor. OnePlus mentions that the Nightscape mode has been recalibrated to offer better results during low-light photography. For videos, the OnePlus 9RT has AI Highlight Video Mode (DOL-HDR technology) and 4K video recording support.

It is also worth mentioning that the OnePlus 9RT's 1080p AMOLED display offers a 300Hz touch sampling rate, which can be increased to 600Hz while gaming. The screen offers 100% DCI-P3 wide color gamut coverage.

OnePlus 9RT Competition & Availability

The OnePlus 9RT will flight the likes of the recently launched Vivo V23 Pro and the widely anticipated Xiaomi Mi 11T Pro. The Mi11T Pro will bring Xiaomi's latest innovation- the 120W HyperCharge technology that in our tests recharged a 4,500mAh battery cell from flat to 100% in just 18 minutes. In comparison, the OnePlus 9RT's 65W fast-charging will enable the refuelling of a 4,500mAh battery cell in about 35 minutes.

The OnePlus 9RT will be available in two color variants- Hacker Black and Nano Silver. The smartphone will be up for grabs on January 17 in an open sale on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience Stores, Amazon.in, Reliance Digital, My Jio, Croma, and all partner outlets across the country.

OnePlus Buds Z2

The OnePlus Buds Z2 come with 11mm dynamic drivers, triple-set microphones, Dolby Atmos support and also supports active noise cancellation of up to 40dB. The TWS earbuds are IP-55 rated and offer three modes- Cinematic Movie, Immersive Music, and Mobile Gaming. These buds are also IPX4 rated to offer protection from water splashes.

OnePlus promises up to 38 hours of battery life and mentions that Flash Charge for just 10 minutes gives you 5 hours of listening time. The Buds Z2 will be available at Rs. 4,999 starting 12 AM onwards, on 17th January as part of the Red Cable First Sale (early access) for RCC members on OnePlus.in & OnePlus Store app.

The OnePlus Buds Z2's open sale will commence on 18th January across OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience Stores, Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, and select partner outlets. The OnePlus Buds Z2 will be available in two colors - Obsidian Black and Pearl White.

Best Mobiles in India