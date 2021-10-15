OnePlus 9RT India Price Tipped Via New Leak; Cheaper Than Competition? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

OnePlus has launched the upgraded version of the OnePlus 9R n China yesterday called the OnePlus 9RT. The company is now gearing up to bring this Snapdragon 888 SoC powered device in the Indian market as well. The company is yet to confirm an official timeline for the same. However, that isn't stopping the rumor mill from anticipating the OnePlus 9RT's India arrival and pricing details. A fresh leak hints at the expected price range for the upcoming OnePlus 9RT in India.

OnePlus 9RT Expected Price In India

The OnePlus 9RT's pricing details has been leaked by tipster Yogesh Brar on Twitter. The device is tipped to launch in the Rs. 40,000- Rs. 44,000 price range. The exact pricing and the configurations that will be available in the country would be confirmed during the launch. Just for reference, Digital Chat Station had also tipped the pricing earlier which corroborates with this leak.

The company is likely to launch the OnePlus 9RT with the same configuration (up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage) as the Chinese model in India. We can also expect the handset to come in the same black, blue, and silver color options. The features would also be identical as the Chinese variant.

If the OnePlus 9RT launches in the aforementioned price range, it would indeed be amongst the cheapest Snapdragon 888 SoC powered phones in the country. We might see a good response from the audience.

OnePlus 9RT India Specifications

Speaking of the specifications, the OnePlus 9RT uses the octa-core Snapdragon 888 processor which as an upgrade over the Snapdragon 870 SoC on the vanilla OnePlus 9R. The device comes with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage configuration. Up front, the OnePlus 9RT has a slightly bigger display than the vanilla variant.

It offers a 6.62-inches E4 AMOLED display unlike the 6.5-inch Fluid AMOLED panel on the standard model. The OnePlus 9RT's display supports 1080p FHD+ resolution 120Hz refresh rate and has a punch-hole camera cutout. The optics are also upgraded when compared to the vanilla OnePlus 9R.

This handset features a 50MP main sensor with an f/2.2 aperture, a 16MP sensor with an f/2.2 aperture, and a 2MP macro sensor. The handset further uses a 16MP sensor for selfies. The OnePlus 9RT spec-sheet also includes an in-display fingerprint scanner for security and a 4,500 mAh battery with 65T Warp fast charging.

