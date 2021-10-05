OnePlus 9RT Joint Edition With SD870 Launch Tipped; How Is It Different From OnePlus 9RT? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

OnePlus 9RT is expected to launch on October 15; however, there is no official word regarding the launch. Now, the latest development suggests the handset will also get a special edition with the Snapdragon 870 SoC called OnePlus 9RT Joint Edition in China. For the unaware, the OnePlus 9RT will be the upgraded version of the OnePlus 9R and will be available in select markets including China and India.

OnePlus 9RT Joint Edition: What To Expect?

The OnePlus 9RT Joint Edition with the Snapdragon 870 chipset will be exclusive to the Chinese market and will go on sale during the 11.11 sale festival in China. Nothing much is known about the upcoming OnePlus 9 RT Joint Edition; however, the device is rumored to come with a special theme. Other features like the display, battery, and camera are believed to be the same as the original OnePlus 9RT.

OnePlus 9RT Features We Know So Far

The OnePlus 9RT was also said to come with the SD870 chip; however, the Geekbench listing has confirmed the phone will be powered by the SD888 processor. Upfront, the phone will have a 6.55-inch FHD+ E3 AMOLED display with 2400×1080 pixel resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and the Corning Gorilla Glass protection.

For cameras, the OnePlus 9RT is said to feature a triple rear camera system consisting of a 50MP Sony IMX766 main lens with OIS support, a 16MP Sony IMX481 ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP B&W sensor.

Upfront, it will sport a 16MP selfie camera sensor which will be placed into a punch-hole cutout. Further, the phone is tipped to run Android 12 OS and come with up to 126GB RAM and 256GB onboard storage. Other aspects will include an in-display fingerprint sensor for security, a 4,500 mAh battery with 65W charging tech support, NFC, Dual stereo speaker setup, and X-axis linear motor.

OnePlus 9RT Joint Edition: Coming To India?

As above mentioned, the OnePlus 9RT Joint Edition will be exclusive to China. However, the brand is yet to confirm the existence of the OnePlus 9RT Joint Edition. However, the standard OnePlus 9RT will launch in the country and is believed to be an affordable SD888-powered phone in India.

Best Mobiles in India