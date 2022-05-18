OnePlus Ace Racing Edition With Dimensity 8100 Goes Official: Coming to India As Nord 3? News oi-Akshay Kumar

OnePlus Ace Racing Edition has been launched in the Chinese market. The phone has arrived as a slightly different version of the OnePlus Ace, which was introduced in the country last month. The phone features a design similar to the OnePlus 10 Pro, but without an Alert Slider and triple primary cameras, instead of a quad-sensor module.

OnePlus Ace Racing Edition Gaming-Centric Features

The OnePlus Ace Racing Edition comes with some features that are designed to impress the gamers. The phone has a 6.59-inch full HD+ LCD screen, which provides a scalable screen refresh rate from 30Hz to 120Hz. There's also a touch sampling rate of 240Hz for smooth scrolling through web pages. The device also has GPA stable frame rate tech, which allows it to maintain consistent frame rates to avoid stuttering while long gaming sessions.

To keep the thermals down while extreme gaming sessions, the OnePlus Ace Racing Edition has an eight-layer cooling system. The device is equipped with a large liquid-cooled Vapor Chamber, which is combined with a diamond thermal conductive material. In addition, there's ultra-high-density graphite material in the cooling chamber.

OnePlus claims that Piece Elite, which is known as PUBG outside of China, had a stable frame rate of 89.5 frames per second without any frame drops in a one-hour-long testing session. The company has developed haptics for the phone in collaboration with the popular gaming brand Razer. The handset is fitted with a big X-axis linear motor and has O-Haptic game vibration effects. There's also a Razer keyboard with special haptic tuning.

OnePlus Ace Racing Edition Other Specs, Features

The OnePlus Ace Racing Edition is equipped with the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max 5nm processor, which offers a max clock speed of 2.85GHz. The chipset is paired with the Mali-G510 MC6 graphics processor, up to 12GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of expandable storage. On the software front, the smartphone boots Android 12-based ColorOS 12.1 instead of OxygenOS in China. For security, there's a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

For imaging, there's a 64MP primary camera module at the rear, which is accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide secondary shooter. There's also a 2MP f/2.4 snapper for macro photography. For selfies and video calling, the device houses a 16MP camera with an f/2.4 aperture. The connectivity features are standard including 5G SA/NSA, dual 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, and USB Type-C. A 5,000 mAh battery with 67W fast charging support keeps it running.

OnePlus Ace Racing Edition Pricing, Availability

The OnePlus Ace Racing Edition's base model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage is priced at 1,999 Yuan (around Rs. 23,000). The most high-end model is being offered for 2,499 Yuan (~Rs. 28,800). The phone will be initially available in China from May 31 in Athletics Grey and Lightspeed Blue color variants. There will be an early bird discount during the first sale.

OnePlus Ace Racing Edition Coming To India As Nord 3?

The OnePlus Nord 3 moniker was recently spotted on the company's website in India. Multiple reports have indicated that the OnePlus Ace Racing Edition will launch in India as the OnePlus Nord 3. The brand has already released the Dimensity 8100-Max SoC-powered OnePlus 10R in India. But there's a possibility that the Nord 3 could be a more affordable option with this chipset, we will know more soon.

