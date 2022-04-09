OnePlus Ace Series Phone Reportedly In Works; Dimensity 8100, 150W Charging Tipped News oi-Tanaya Dutta

OnePlus is currently selling its flagship series and the Nord series smartphones. Rumors suggest the brand will soon introduce a new series named 'Ace'. The features of the upcoming OnePlus Ace series phone have also been tipped. It remains to be seen if the upcoming series will offer mid-range or flagship devices.

OnePlus To Launch New Ace Series Soon

The fresh info by Digital Chat Station reveals that OnePlus will soon bring a smartphone under the new Ace series. He also claimed that the upcoming new series is the same as that used to be Oppo Ace. For the unaware, Oppo launched Oppo Ace and the Ace 2 under this lineup. The upcoming OnePlus Ace series device will focus on gaming and fast charging.

OnePlus Ace Key Specs Tipped

As per the tipster, the OnePlus Ace series device will be powered by the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8100 processor paired with up to 12GB of RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. It is also said to pack 150W fast charging technology. Upfront, the device is rumored to feature a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. There will be a punch-hole cutout housing the selfie camera sensor.

For imaging, the OnePlus Ace phone might offer a triple-rear camera setup including a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor and other sensors that are believed to include an ultra-wide-angle sensor and another macro camera. For selfies, the handset is tipped to sport a 16MP camera sensor at the front. Other features of the upcoming OnePlus Ace series device might include a physical fingerprint sensor, 4,500 mAh battery, X-axis motor, and so on.

OnePlus Ace Expected Launch Timeline

As of now, there is no info regarding the launch timeline. Also, the brand is yet to confirm the existence of the upcoming OnePlus Ace device. So, we'll suggest readers take this piece of info with a pinch of salt and stay tuned for more updates.

Looking at the features, we can say the upcoming OnePlus Ace might offer some similar features to the recently launched Realme GT Neo 3. For the unaware, the latter is the world's first phone to feature Dimensity 8100 and 150W Charging.

