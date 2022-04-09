Just In
- 21 min ago Moto G22 With 90Hz Display, Quad Cameras Launched: India Price, Offers, & Availability
- 1 hr ago ViewSonic Elite XG270Q Gaming Monitor Review: Up There With The Best
- 2 hrs ago Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes For April 9: Steps To Claim Exciting Freebies Explained
- 4 hrs ago Wordle 294 Answer For April 9: Hints To Guess Wordle 294 Challenge
Don't Miss
- Movies Alia Bhatt's Brother Rahul Confirms Her Wedding With Ranbir Kapoor; Says Actress Has Made A Good Choice
- Automobiles Tata Motors Offering Massive Discounts - Save Up To Rs 60,000 This Month
- Education UPSC CISF AC Result 2022 Declared, Check CISF AC LDCE Written Result On www.upsc.gov.in
- News NEET UG Counselling 2021: Stray vacancy round date extended
- Lifestyle Expert Tips To Keep The House Cool In The Scorching Summer
- Finance Indian Overseas Bank Cuts Interest Rates On FDs of Less Than Rs. 2 Cr
- Sports Korea Open 2022: PV Sindhu crashes in straight sets in semis, Srikanth bows out
- Travel Top Spots For A Summer Vacation In Odisha
OnePlus Ace Series Phone Reportedly In Works; Dimensity 8100, 150W Charging Tipped
OnePlus is currently selling its flagship series and the Nord series smartphones. Rumors suggest the brand will soon introduce a new series named 'Ace'. The features of the upcoming OnePlus Ace series phone have also been tipped. It remains to be seen if the upcoming series will offer mid-range or flagship devices.
OnePlus To Launch New Ace Series Soon
The fresh info by Digital Chat Station reveals that OnePlus will soon bring a smartphone under the new Ace series. He also claimed that the upcoming new series is the same as that used to be Oppo Ace. For the unaware, Oppo launched Oppo Ace and the Ace 2 under this lineup. The upcoming OnePlus Ace series device will focus on gaming and fast charging.
OnePlus Ace Key Specs Tipped
As per the tipster, the OnePlus Ace series device will be powered by the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8100 processor paired with up to 12GB of RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. It is also said to pack 150W fast charging technology. Upfront, the device is rumored to feature a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. There will be a punch-hole cutout housing the selfie camera sensor.
For imaging, the OnePlus Ace phone might offer a triple-rear camera setup including a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor and other sensors that are believed to include an ultra-wide-angle sensor and another macro camera. For selfies, the handset is tipped to sport a 16MP camera sensor at the front. Other features of the upcoming OnePlus Ace series device might include a physical fingerprint sensor, 4,500 mAh battery, X-axis motor, and so on.
OnePlus Ace Expected Launch Timeline
As of now, there is no info regarding the launch timeline. Also, the brand is yet to confirm the existence of the upcoming OnePlus Ace device. So, we'll suggest readers take this piece of info with a pinch of salt and stay tuned for more updates.
Looking at the features, we can say the upcoming OnePlus Ace might offer some similar features to the recently launched Realme GT Neo 3. For the unaware, the latter is the world's first phone to feature Dimensity 8100 and 150W Charging.
-
54,535
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
49,975
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
7,999
-
8,980
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
39,600
-
25,750
-
33,590
-
27,760
-
44,425
-
13,780
-
1,25,000
-
45,990
-
1,35,000
-
82,999
-
17,999