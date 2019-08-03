OnePlus Ambassador Robert Downey Jr Caught Using Huawei Smartphone News oi-Karan Sharma

OnePlus 7 Pro, which was launched globally back in May 2019, and the company chose Robert Downey Jr as its brand ambassador. The man behind the character of the most-loved Iron Man from Marvel Avengers series. Recently, Robert posted something about the OnePlus 7 on Chinese microblogging website Weibo. But accidentally posted it from a Huawei flagship smartphone the P30 Pro instead of a OnePlus 7 Pro smartphone.

According to the Huawei Central report, the Weibo post was made on July 30 and when Robert understood that he has committed an error, he removed the post from Weibo. But some clever users took screenshot of the post as evidence before it was removed.

However, this is not the first time a brand ambassador has been spotted using a smartphone or a product from a different brand rather than using the brand whom they endorse.

Last year it was reported that a Samsung ambassador was tweeting the post from an iPhone. Even Samsung's Russian brand ambassador was spotted using an Apple iPhone on a live TV-show.

Although, we can't ignore an important fact that most of the famous personalities don't handle their social media handles. There are people assigned to take care of their social media handles. So there might be a possibility that someone from the social media team of Robert Downey Jr might be handling his Weibo page and accidentally used the Huawei P30 Pro for the post.

