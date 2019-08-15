ENGLISH

    OnePlus CEO Confirms New 5G Smartphone By End Of 2019

    OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has confirmed that a OnePlus 5G smartphone will see the light of day this year itself. Lau while speaking to The Financial Times confirmed that the device will be launched globally, unlike the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G.

    The OnePlus 7 Pro 5G was the company's first 5G smartphone but is only restricted to the UK. The upcoming 5G smartphone, however, won't be exclusive to a specific market. The new information falls in line with previous rumors about a OnePlus 5G smartphone on Sprint launching sometime in 2019.

    The company is expected to launch at least one more device before the year ends. They will most likely be the iterative updates to the OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro and could come under the OnePlus 7T, 7T Pro moniker.

    Besides, the brand is also gearing up to unveil its TV lineup soon. Speaking on the TV launch, Lau confirmed that the upcoming lineup will support 5G connectivity. This will give them an extra edge over its contemporaries. However, he didn't mention what advantages the new support will bring along for a TV.

    The company has also officially announced the name and the logo of the upcoming smart TV. It will be called OnePlus TV and the logo is reminiscent of the company's smartphone logo. OnePlus started teasing the launch of the TV back in 2018. The company claims that the name draws inspiration from the company's "Never Settle" philosophy.

    The company asked its fans to guess the name of the smart TV a few days ago. After receiving several names, one winner got the prize and will be awarded a free OnePlus TV after the launch.

    Story first published: Thursday, August 15, 2019, 14:08 [IST]
