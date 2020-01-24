OnePlus Concept One All-Black Prototype Showcased And It Looks Stunning! News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

At the CES 2020 hosted in Las Vegas a few weeks back, OnePlus showcased a unique piece of technology dubbed OnePlus Concept One smartphone. It hides the camera module at the rear of the smartphone. While there are chances for the device to not witness a commercial launch, there is an increased possibility for the tech to be used in the future offerings from OnePlus.

Well, the Concept One smartphone was showcased in the Papaya Orange color option at the CES 2020. Now, the company has showcased an all-black prototype of the smartphone. This variant seems to be made during the early development of the device and, undoubtedly, it looks stunning.

OnePlus Concept One Black Prototype

Detailing on the OnePlus Concept One all-black prototype, the smartphone seems to be different from the one showcased earlier this month only in terms of color. Instead of Papaya Orange, it is classic Black. Apart from this, the other design elements of the device remain the same.

A vertical triple-camera system is seen at the rear and it is tucked neatly under the electrochromic glass. This special type of glass is usually used for applications such as airplane windows, buildings, and luxury car windows. When the glass is subjected to current, it can change from opaque to transparent.

What's more interesting about the OnePlus Concept One smartphone is that its camera module remains invisible under the glass. When the camera is turned on, the three sensors will become visible instantly. When the app is closed, the sensors will become invisible once again. Notably, the company touts that it just takes 0.7 seconds for the glass to turn transparent or opaque.

What Holds For Future?

There are speculations that the future flagship smartphones from OnePlus could use the leather backplate cover design that we have seen on the OnePlus Concept One. Furthermore, Kevin Tao, an executive from the OnePlus Design Team revealed that the use of leather on the upcoming devices will be done using materials that are environment-friendly.

However, the company is yet to confirm what features of the OnePlus Concept One smartphone will be rolled out to the upcoming flagship models. One thing that we believe is that the devices adorning this invisible camera technology could be quite expensive.

