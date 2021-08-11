OnePlus Dual-Screen Phone's Launch Slated For August 11; Should You Be Excited? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

We recently came across a concept OnePlus 7 phone with a Google Pixel 6 like camera design. Now, another concept phone has been teased by the company with a dual-screen design. The company had suggested no foldable phone will be joining the company's product portfolio anytime soon.

This was around two years back (2019), where the company's CEO revealed this detail. But, a new teaser shared by the company suggests otherwise. The brand has teased a new foldable phone slated for tomorrow's launch. Here's all you need to know of this mystery OnePlus dual-screen phone:

OnePlus Foldable Phone In Works?

OnePlus itself has teased a new foldable smartphone which resembles a lot to the LG's dual-screen phone called the LG V60. The company has shared this development via its official Instagram and Twitter handle in the USA. Interestingly, the teaser shared suggests an August 11 launch.

Now, this is surprising as no details were hinting at any foldable phone's development from OnePlus. Besides, the company's CEO had also stated in the past that the technology isn't developed properly for foldable phones which is why no OnePlus foldable phone would go official anytime soon.

When Is OnePlus Dual-Screen Phone Launching?

The teaser shared suggests the OnePlus's dual-screen phone launch tomorrow. Since this device is teased at the company's official Instagram and Twitter handle in the US, its launch is likely to be limited in the same market.

However, if we go by the information revealed by tipster Ishan Aggarwal, OnePlus might launch any foldable or dual-screen smartphone tomorrow or anytime soon. The tipster has suggested that the teaser shared by the company is rather two OnePlus 9 smartphones placed adjacently.

This is a clear indication the brand isn't launching any foldable/ dual-screen phone to rival up against Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 which will be launched at the Galaxy Unpacked event which is scheduled for tomorrow. It seems that the company trying to grab the attention ahead of the new Galaxy foldable phone's launch which might work in its favour.

Nevertheless, the OnePlus isn't coming out with any foldable smartphone this year. We are not sure of the developments in the future but will keep you posted if there are any details on the same.

