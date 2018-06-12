OnePlus to host first Open Ears forum in India on July 7

After the launch of its latest flagship smartphone, OnePlus appears to be all set to host the first Open Ears forum in India next month. As per the company, the Open Ears forum will be held on July 7 in India and will be focused highly on the device.

OnePlus 6 has a huge user base in India. With the Open Ears forum, the company can provide its users a chance to voice out their opinions and suggestions directly to them. The feedback that they get from the event will help the company shape up the features on its next-generation smartphones. Also, it can rollout appropriate software updates to the devices.

Previous Open Ears forums

Back in September last year, the Open Ears forum was held in London. This forum served as an avenue for the company to meet select members of its user community in order to get feedback and ideas to enhance its portfolio of products and software.

After the forum in London, the company hosted the same in Hamburg and San Francisco in April this year. At Hamburg, the company focused a lot on the camera front while the OxygenOS was the topic of discussion at the San Francisco event.

OnePlus Open Ears forum details

Given that the upcoming forum will be the first one to be held in India, the company started taking applications for 30 attendees it is in plans to get to the event. OnePlus is yet to disclose the venue where the event will be hosted. It has mentioned that the travel and accommodation for the attendees will be arranged by them. This way we can expect the company to listen to the user feedback and bring in necessary changes in the form of software updates or future launches.

Oneplus 6 First Impressions

Interested people can apply to take part in the forum. In order to apply, one has to visit the company's official website. The entries will be accepted until June 12 midnight. The company will contact all those who have applied starting from June 15.