OnePlus Gearing Up For Multiple Smartphone Launches: Report
OnePlus has launched two different smartphone lineups already this year. The devices that saw the light of the day were the OnePlus 8 series, and the OnePlus Nord. Rumours are rife that the company has started working on the OnePlus 8T series which will debut with the standard and the Pro models. However, a new leak indicates the company has as many as five new devices lined up for launch.
Which Are The Upcoming OnePlus Smartphones?
Tipster Evan Blass has shared a tweet that reveals the company's plan to bring five new handsets for the masses. Blass was able to spot the upcoming smartphones on the company's "Tips and Support" page. The devices listed on the website besides the OnePlus 8T and the OnePlus 8T Pro were two new OnePlus Nord smartphones and one unnamed device with SS9806 model number.
OnePlus put up guides for some unannounced devices:— Evan Blass (@evleaks) September 11, 2020
- OnePlus 8T [https://t.co/AYKJrfU7gL]
- OnePlus 8T Pro [https://t.co/zGBNtGLFdj]
- OnePlus Nord N100 [https://t.co/SmDJnuqJZS]
- OnePlus Nord N105g [https://t.co/PMFibiTLLm]
- Codename "SS9805" [https://t.co/wNGWqyVEae]
Besides the device name and the model number, the listing on the company's website doesn't give out any details on the upcoming smartphones. Specifically, we are yet to get details on the mystery OnePlus handset. It remains to be seen if this variant comes is launched in any of the existing lineups or as is announced in a different series altogether.
The OnePlus 8T series has been doing rounds of the rumour mill for a while now and we have plenty of details available on the hardware of both OnePlus 8T and the OnePlus 8T Pro. Both handsets are said to be the company's next flagship offering packed with high-end features like 5G connectivity support and the Snapdragon 865 Plus SoC.
Since the upcoming smartphones have appeared on the official website, it shouldn't be long before we get some details on the new Nord smartphones as well as the mystery device with the SS9806 model number. We will keep you posted with the latest updates on the upcoming OnePlus smartphones' arrival and their features.
