OnePlus is the preferred brand in the fast-growing segment: Counterpoint

According to a new study by research firm Counterpoint, OnePlus is the preferred brand in the fast-growing Rs.25,000 to Rs.40,000 segment, where consumers are looking for premium experiences at affordable price-points.

While Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi is the most preferred brand for consumers' next purchase, with target users mainly the ones upgrading to their second smartphone.

It said, "OnePlus leads the satisfaction index and retention rate among all Android OEMs. Overall, Xiaomi was the preferred brand for future purchases followed by Samsung and OnePlus.

The study pointed out that Xiaomi remains the most preferred brand for users for their next smartphone purchase while Samsung was the second most preferred brand. This shows that value-for-money and brand awareness are important for growth.

The purchase intention for Xiaomi smartphones was highest in Haryana, and Punjab, Counterpoint said.

Meanwhile firm noticed that another Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus is ahead of some of the leading smartphone brands like OPPO, Vivo, Apple and Honor as the next preferred brand. OnePlus leads the satisfaction index (94 percent) and retention rate (88 percent) among all Android OEMs, suggesting that OnePlus is capitalizing on an aspirational target customer base with its value-for-money offering and high on mindshare.

OnePlus purchase Intention was highest in Karnataka and Maharashtra.

"Mobile phone users in India are becoming more sophisticated as many of them are on their second or third smartphone. We have seen advanced features diffusing through the mid-tier segment faster than ever before and users are finding these features attractive enough to upgrade," said Pavel Naiya, Senior Analyst, Consumer Lens. It took less than six months for some of the key flagship features of 2018 to reach the mid-tier market.

It said Vivo is getting stronger in Southern India with the highest purchase intention coming from Tamil Nadu while 72 percent of respondents prefer Apple as their next smartphone brand in the $600 and above segment.

The study also said that WhatsApp and paytm topped the most installed apps for communication and commerce. Hotstar is leading for video streaming, Jio Music for music streaming and UC Browser for web browsing.