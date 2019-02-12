OnePlus to launch 5G gaming smartphone at MWC 2019

OnePlus will be making an appearance at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) at Barcelona, to showcase a new smartphone. The company recently announced its "Connect with the OnePlus Community over 5G" event at the mobile consumer show. The attendees at MWC will get to experience 5G gaming on a prototype OnePlus device.

There isn't much information about the 5G gaming feature available as of now. But, it could mean that the device will work better for games like PUBG that requires active internet connectivity. Gamers will be able to take advantage of low-latency with 5G support. The zippy connectivity will be supported by Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 855 5G chipset.

The onboard Qualcomm X50 5G modem on the upcoming smartphone would mean the gamers will experience fewer frame drops while playing graphics-intensive games such as PUBG Mobile and Fortnite. With the high-end chipset, the OnePlus smartphone would be apt for gaming and will go head-to-head with other smartphones like the Asus ROG Phone, Razer Phone, and Xiaomi Black Shark.

OnePlus has already confirmed that a 5G smartphone will be launched in 2019. The OnePlus 7 is expected to feature a 48MP camera with the Sony IMX 586 sensor. It will come equipped with Wrap Charge 30 which is the company's new fast charging tech.

If the leaks are to be believed, the device might not sport a notch and use a pop-up camera or a sliding approach. There's a possibility that the OnePlus 7 and the 5G smartphone will be two different products altogether.