    OnePlus Launches New Logo: OnePlus 8 To Arrive With New Branding

    OnePlus has recently teased on its all official social media handles that the company is going to announce something on March 18, 2020. Later, it was reported that the company is planning to change the branding. The new logo of the OnePlus was also leaked a day ahead of the announcement.

    However, today the company has officially revealed its new logo which is live in OnePlus's official website. We have also checked the website and the new logo is live. The new logo up for several countries including India, China, and the United States. However, the global website and Australian website of the company still have the same old logo.

    Moreover, the OnePlus social media handles also have the old logo. Zhang Xuan, an executive at OnePlus said the new branding is done to re-examine and refine multiple dimension which includes company strategy, media changes, law and regulations, brand positioning and a lot more.

    Talking about the new logo, we can say that the company has not changed the icon of the previous logo. It remains same, however, the text on the logo seems to be totally different from the previous one. OnePlus has used a bit heavier font this time and the color of the company has also introduced new color like cyan, green, magenta, indigo, and yellow.

    The company has officially revealed the new logo and it seems that the upcoming flagship smartphone - the OnePlus 8, 8 Pro, and 8 Lite will arrive with the new branding and packaging as well.

     

    "A joint team of OnePlus in-house creatives and an external agency collaborated over nearly seven months to bring the refreshed brand identity to life," reads the company blog post. "The goal was to unify all interaction with OnePlus, not just communications, but also the experience of using OnePlus' products and services across all touchpoints," it added.

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 18, 2020, 15:44 [IST]
