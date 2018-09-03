OnePlus might be prepping up to launch its 5G smartphone

OnePlus has been setting new goals for itself and aims to achieve the feat by January 15. The company through its official Weibo account has confirmed the news. The post highlights a OnePlus phone with the said date.

The company seems to have a big goal considering the target has been set a few months away. Since major smartphone makers such as OnePlus, Oppo, Xiaomi, Vivo, and Lenovo are aiming to launch their first 5G phones in 2019. It's likely that the company might be planning to launch a 5G smartphone in January next year.

OnePlus and Oppo belong to the same mother company named BBK Electronics.

Hence, both companies share their resources. This is also the reason both firms have similar products. The recently launched OnePlus 6 resembles the OPPO R15 in terms of design. The Dash Charge fast charging used on the OnePlus 6 is a version of VOOC rapid charge by Oppo.

Recently, Oppo's assistant VD head claimed that the company would be the first to launch a 5G smartphone in 2019. The same week, an image of a modified OPPO R15 with Snapdragon X50 LTE modem that supports 5G connectivity made an appearance on Weibo.

Since Oppo is poised to launch a 5G smartphone, its technology might help OnePlus in developing its own 5G device. There were reports floating around about the OnePlus 7 to be the first device with 5G connectivity.

OnePlus usually launches its devices in the second quarter, which makes the goal for January 15 more intriguing. OenPlus 6T is expected to debut later this year. There could be a 5G variant of the phone that would launch on January 15. We expect to get more clarity on the topic in the coming days.

OnePlus is said to be launching the 6T in October through its usual online portal, reports CNET. The smartphone will also be sold via T-Mobile stores. This will also mark as the first time in the US a carrier store will sell a OnePlus device.

OnePlus was reportedly negotiating with at least one of the US carriers to partner for its upcoming flagship. It was assumed to be either T-Mobile or AT&T, given the fact that no OnePlus devices work on Sprint or Verizon. Now it's confirmed that T-Mobile will be the official partner to sell the OnePlus 6T.

According to CNET, OnePlus isn't just going to sell the global variant of the OnePlus 6T in T-Mobile stores. Instead, the company will make a T-Mobile specific model which will be optimized for the carrier's network. The model will also support 600mHz bands, otherwise known as band 71.