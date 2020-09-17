OnePlus Nord 10 5G Likely In Works; To Debut With Snapdragon 690 SoC News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

OnePlus is confirmed to be working on as many as five smartphones including the OnePlus 8T series, two OnePlus Nord smartphones, and one mystery smartphone. In the latest development, the OnePlus Nord N10 has been leaked. The device is tipped with features like 90Hz display and a new mid-range Snapdragon processor.

OnePlus Nord N10 5G Leaked Specifications

OnePlus Nord N10 5G is expected to launch first in the US, suggests a report via Android Central. The report gives some insight into the hardware and features of the upcoming mid-range smartphone. As per the report, the device will be powered by the unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 processor. It could be the first smartphone in the market which could launch with this new Qualcomm chipset.

The smartphone will be backed with 5G network support. The OnePlus Nord 10 will have a 64MP primary sensor. It would be a quad-lens setup which will additionally comprise an 8MP wide-angle-sensor and a set of 2MP sensors.

The smartphone is further said to ship with a 90Hz display. The panel type is not revealed as of now. However, it is said to measure 6.49-inches and will offer an FHD+ resolution. It is also said to come with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage option. We don't know if the company will launch the device in single or multiple configurations.

No other hardware feature has been tipped as of now. It remains to be seen of the device ships with Android 10 or Android 11 OS. Also, the battery capacity is at large and so is its fast charging capabilities.

OnePlus is yet to give an official nod on the development of the Nord 10 5G smartphone. It might release some official teasers or posters confirming the features of the upcoming mid-range smartphone.

