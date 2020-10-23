OnePlus Nord 10 5G, Nord N100 Official Launch Tipped For October 26: What To Expect? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

OnePlus Nord 10 5G and the Nord N100 starting doing rounds online shortly after the launch of standard OnePlus Nord. Both devices are expected to debut this month itself as the company's next affordable mid-range smartphones. Multiple leaks have already poured in giving some insight on the upcoming smartphones. Now, a new leak suggests the launch of both new models next week. Also, the entire specifications of both smartphones have been tipped.

OnePlus Nord 10, OnePlus Nord N100 Launch And Specifications

As per @Onleaks, the OnePlus Nord 10 5G and the OnePlus Nord N100 will be launching on October 26, 2020, in the global market. It isn't known which markets will be receiving the upcoming affordable OnePlus smartphones first and if India is in the list.

Starting off with the OnePlus Nord 10, the device is expected to be packed with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 processor. The handset will come with a 5G connectivity option. The device is likely to launch with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage option. It remains to be seen if there would be any other variant announced during the launch as well.

The OnePlus Nord 10 is also tipped to feature an FHD+ display measuring 6.49-inches. The device will likely offer a 90Hz refresh rate. The optics will be handled by quad-rear cameras. The setup is said to accommodate a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP wide-angle lens, and a set of 2MP sensors (likely depth and macro sensors). The battery here is tipped to be a 4,300 mAh unit accompanied by the company's proprietary Warp fast charging technology.

The OnePlus Nord N100 will also have a 90Hz display but it will be an LCD panel measuring 6.52-inches with an HD+ resolution. The device is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor. It is expected to come with 4GB/ 6GB RAM option.

The smartphone will likely come with three rear cameras with a 13MP primary sensor, a 2MP sensor, a 2MP depth sensor. There will be an 8MP selfie camera. The smartphone will be powered by a 5,000 mAh battery.

