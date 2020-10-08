OnePlus Nord 10 5G Set To Launch By The End Of October: Expected Specifications News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

OnePlus has been in the headlines for its upcoming OnePlus 8T smartphone which is slated for October 14 launch in India. However, the rumour mill has also been hinting the arrival of new OnePlus Nord smartphone. The device is called Nord 10 5G is said to bring some improvements over the standard Nord and will likely hit the stores this month.

OnePlus Nord 10 5G Official Launch Date

A tweet shared by the noted tipster Mukul Sharma suggests the launch of OnePlus Nord 10 5G by the end of October 2020. It was earlier suggested that the company could launch this device right after the OnePlus 8T. It is worth noting that the company will also be launching the OnePlus Nord 100 smartphone alongside the above-stated model.

Exclusive: OnePlus Nord N10 and OnePlus Nord N100 devices are set for launch by the end of this month.#oneplus #OnePlusNord — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) October 5, 2020

The company also plans to launch these two smartphones in the US making them the first OnePlus smartphones to be available there. Sadly, no official launch date has been yet confirmed for the launch of the OnePlus Nord 10 5G and the OnePlus Nord 100. And it remains to be seen which markets will be the first to receive both these handsets.

OnePlus Nord 10 5G Rumored Specifications

The OnePlus Nord 10 5G has been spotted online several times in recent times. The smartphone is leaked with a 6.4-inch display. It is currently unknown if the device will launch with an LCD panel or an OLED panel. The display is likely to offer an FHD+ resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. The device could sport a punch-hole design for the selfie camera.

There could be a quad-camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP secondary sensor, and a set of 2MP sensors. The device might be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 processor. This model is also said to come with 5G network support. It could come with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. We can't say if the handset will come with Android 10 OS or Android 11 OS, but there will be a custom Oxygen OS UI.

