Just In
- 17 min ago BGMI Redeem Codes For December 16; How To Get 1000 Silver Fragments For Free
- 40 min ago Tecno To Bring Sensor-Shift Image Stabilization To Premium Smartphones
- 59 min ago Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For December 16: How To Get Season of Love Surfboard For Free
- 16 hrs ago How To Buy On JioMart, Recharge Jio Prepaid Number Via WhatsApp
Don't Miss
- Automobiles TVS & BMW Motorrad To Jointly Develop New Electric Vehicles
- News PM Narendra Modi to address farmers across country; Watch his speech live online
- Finance 7th Pay Commission: This States Hikes Dearness Allowance; Raised Rates To Be Put Into Effect From July 2021
- Movies Shanaya Kapoor Tests Positive For COVID-19 After Mom Maheep Kapoor; Reveals She Has Mild Symptoms
- Sports Five more West Indies squad members test positive for Covid-19; series against Pakistan in doubt
- Lifestyle Priyanka Chopra Jonas Surprises Us With Her Patterned Skirt Set; Take A Look At Her Gold-Toned Earrings Too!
- Education TS Inter First Year Result 2021: How To Check Telangana TS Inter 1st Year Results On tsbie.cgg.gov.in
- Travel Best Places In India You Can Visit During Christmas
OnePlus Nord 2 CE Incoming In Q1 2022; Affordable 5G Smartphone?
OnePlus is all set to launch yet another smartphone in India. This time around, the company will be launching a budget Android smartphone -- the OnePlus Nord 2 CE, which is now said to feature a microSD card slot, which is a bit uncommon on OnePlus smartphones.
As per the latest report from 91Mobiles, the OnePlus Nord 2 CE will be made available in India and Europe from Q1 2022. The leak also confirms that the OnePlus Nord 2 CE will have a triple card slot that can accept two 5G nano-SIM cards and a microSD card.
The smartphone is said to offer features like a glass front, glass back, and a plastic mid-frame. In terms of security, the OnePlus Nord 2 CE is expected to feature an in-display fingerprint sensor, similar to the OnePlus Nord 2. The OnePlus Nord 2 CE is also said to feature a 3.5mm headphone jack, which is again uncommon on OnePlus smartphones.
OnePlus Nord 2 CE Specifications
The OnePlus Nord 2 CE is said to come with a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The display is also said to offer 1080p or FHD+ resolution along with tempered glass protection. The OnePlus Nord 2 CE will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G SoC with 8/12GB RAM and 128/256GB internal storage.
As per the software experience is concerned, the OnePlus Nord 2 CE is expected to launch with Android 12 OS with custom OxygenOS 12 skin on top, based on ColorOS 12. Given this is a Nord CE series smartphone, the device might not get any additional major software updates.
The OnePlus Nord 3 CE will have a triple camera setup with a 64MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. There will also be a 16MP selfie camera at the front with support for FHD video recording capability. A 4,500 mAh battery will fuel the OnePlus Nord 2 CE with support for 65W fast wired charging.
Given the features and specifications, the OnePlus Nord 2 CE will cost around Rs. 25,000, which is slightly less than the OnePlus Nord 2, powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 Ai processor.
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
1,19,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
86,999
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
49,999
-
15,999
-
20,449
-
7,332
-
18,990
-
31,999
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
92,249
-
13,695
-
23,715
-
7,999
-
21,229
-
11,945
-
37,935
-
9,999
-
20,220
-
10,999