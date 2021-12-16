ENGLISH

    OnePlus Nord 2 CE Incoming In Q1 2022; Affordable 5G Smartphone?

    OnePlus is all set to launch yet another smartphone in India. This time around, the company will be launching a budget Android smartphone -- the OnePlus Nord 2 CE, which is now said to feature a microSD card slot, which is a bit uncommon on OnePlus smartphones.

     
    As per the latest report from 91Mobiles, the OnePlus Nord 2 CE will be made available in India and Europe from Q1 2022. The leak also confirms that the OnePlus Nord 2 CE will have a triple card slot that can accept two 5G nano-SIM cards and a microSD card.

    The smartphone is said to offer features like a glass front, glass back, and a plastic mid-frame. In terms of security, the OnePlus Nord 2 CE is expected to feature an in-display fingerprint sensor, similar to the OnePlus Nord 2. The OnePlus Nord 2 CE is also said to feature a 3.5mm headphone jack, which is again uncommon on OnePlus smartphones.

    OnePlus Nord 2 CE Specifications

    The OnePlus Nord 2 CE is said to come with a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The display is also said to offer 1080p or FHD+ resolution along with tempered glass protection. The OnePlus Nord 2 CE will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G SoC with 8/12GB RAM and 128/256GB internal storage.

    As per the software experience is concerned, the OnePlus Nord 2 CE is expected to launch with Android 12 OS with custom OxygenOS 12 skin on top, based on ColorOS 12. Given this is a Nord CE series smartphone, the device might not get any additional major software updates.

    The OnePlus Nord 3 CE will have a triple camera setup with a 64MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. There will also be a 16MP selfie camera at the front with support for FHD video recording capability. A 4,500 mAh battery will fuel the OnePlus Nord 2 CE with support for 65W fast wired charging.

     

    Given the features and specifications, the OnePlus Nord 2 CE will cost around Rs. 25,000, which is slightly less than the OnePlus Nord 2, powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 Ai processor.

    Story first published: Thursday, December 16, 2021, 10:09 [IST]
