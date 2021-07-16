OnePlus Nord 2 Geekbench Scores Revealed; Dimensity 1200 AI SoC, 12GB RAM Reaffirmed News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

OnePlus is all set for the second-generation Nord 2's launch in India. The company has confirmed its arrival on July 22 and ahead of the launch, its processor and display specs have been teased. The company has revealed an enhanced MediaTek Dimensity 1200 AI processor and also a 90Hz AMOLED display. Just a week ahead of the launch, the device has been listed at Geekbench which re-affirms the processor and also reveals the benchmark scores.

OnePlus Nord 2 Specification Reaffirmed Via Geekbench

The OnePlus Nord 2 has made it to the Geekbench database with the DN2103 model number. The previous listing on Thailand's NBTC certification website also mentioned the same model number. The Geekbench listing suggests the MediaTek MT6893Z A/CZA processor. This processor is associated with the Dimensity 1200 SoC.

Besides the processor, the listing also confirms Android 11 OS which the brand had tipped earlier. The device will have a custom OxygenOS interface. It is worth mentioning that the company has also confirmed two major Android updates for the Nord 2 and three additional years of security patches.

As per the benchmark website, the OnePlus Nord 2 will come with 12GB RAM. This same RAM capacity along with another 8GB RAM option has been tipped by the leaks. The benchmark website doesn't hint at the storage capacity, however, it is expected to be available with both 128GB and 256GB storage options.

The only other detail this listing reveals is the benchmark scores. The OnePlus Nord 2 achieved 802 and 2687 points in the single-core and multi-core tests respectively. Thankfully, the majority of the features have already been teased by the brands and other sources.

OnePlus Nord 2: Everything We Know So Far

The OnePlus Nord 2 confirmed set of features include an FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The display is said to measure 6.43-inches and will have HDR10+ support. Unlike the previous-gen Nord that offered a dual selfie camera module, the Nord 2 will have a single punch hole housing a 32MP selfie camera.

Additionally, the OnePlus Nord 2 is expected to offer a triple-rear camera module housing a 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor. The device is expected to offer a 4,500 mAh battery with 65W fast charging. The upcoming offering by OnePlus is also said to arrive in the sub Rs. 30,000 price segment as its predecessor. The exact pricing details will be confirmed following the official launch.

