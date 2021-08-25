OnePlus Nord 2 Go Green Woods Color First India Sale On August 26: Price, Offers To Check Out News oi-Tanaya Dutta

OnePlus Nord 2 was launched last month in Blue Haze and Gray Sierra and Go Green Woods color options. However, the Green Woods color variant was not available at the sale in India. As promised, the new color variant is all set to go on sale starting tomorrow (August 26) in India.

OnePlus Nord 2 Go Green Woods Color Variant First Sale Announced

The Go Green Woods color variant will go on sale on August 26 at 12PM via Amazon and the company's official site. The new model can be purchased at the same price as the other two color options. The Nord 2 price in India starts at Rs. 27,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model, however, it is unavailable in the country as of now which is said to go on sale this month.

On the other hand, the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option will cost Rs. 29,999, and the high-end 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model comes with a price tag of Rs. 34,999. The brand is also offering Rs. 1,000 off with HDFC Bank credit cards and EMI transactions.

OnePlus Nord 2: Worth Buying?

The OnePlus Nord 2 is a powerful mid-range smartphone with the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 AI chip that claims to offer a smooth gaming experience. Upfront, you get a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Fluid AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI SoC is paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB onboard storage.

The camera sensors on the OnePlus Nord 2 include a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP mono sensor. For selfies, there is a 32MP Sony IMX615 selfie camera. The device runs OxygenOS 11.3 based on Android 11 and comes with a 4,500 mAh battery that supports 65W fast charging tech.

For connectivity, the OnePlus Nord 2 supports 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, NFC, and USB Type-C, for charging. All in all, if you are looking for a mid-range phone with high-end features then the Nord 2 would be a good buy under Rs. 30,000 segment.

