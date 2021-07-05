OnePlus Nord 2 India Launch Tipped For July 24; Everything We Know So Far News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

OnePlus is pending with Nord 2 launch which has been anticipated for months now. It is the second offering in the Nord lineup following the Nord CE 5G which debuted last month in India. Several leaks surrounding the Nord 2 have surfaced in the past few months. The latest one reveals its official launch timeline which is slated for later this month. Here's all you need to know of the upcoming mid-range smartphone:

OnePlus Nord 2 Official India Launch Timeline Revealed

The OnePlus Nord 2 is likely scheduled for July 24 in India. The information comes via tipster Mukul Sharma. The tweet shared by the tipster hints at the OnePlus Nord 2's launch in the country in the last 10 days of July. As of now, OnePlus has not confirmed this date officially. We are waiting for the company to announce the same.

OnePlus has also taken down all the previous-generation Nord posts from its official Instagram handle. This might be a move to make space for the new variant. With just two weeks remaining for the suggested launch, the teasers might soon start doing rounds online confirming the key hardware specs.

OnePlus Nord 2: What All We Know So Far?

The OnePlus Nord 2 has been a regular visitor at the rumor mill. Just a few weeks ago, the renders of the device were leaked revealing a punch-hole display with narrow bezels on all corners. The leaked renders also tipped a rectangular camera module at the rear along with an LED flash.

The OnePlus Nord 2 leaked design includes the volume keys on the left and the power key on the right. If we talk of the leaked specs, the upcoming mid-range offering by OnePlus will have 5G network support as the previous-generation model.

The company is expected to use the Dimensity 1200 processor to power the unit paired with up to 12GB RAM. The OnePlus Nord 2 is expected to ship with up to 256GB onboard storage capacity (likely non-expandable) and Android 11 OS.

The OnePlus Nord 2 is said to be fitted with a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. The device is expected to get a 4,500 mAh battery with either 30W or 65W fast charging support.

