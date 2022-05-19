OnePlus Nord 2, Nord CE 2 Lite, And More Nord Phones Selling At Discounted Price On Amazon News oi-Tanaya Dutta

OnePlus Nord series phones including the recently launched Nord CE 2, CE 2 Lite, Nord 2, and the PAC-Man edition are selling at a discounted price in India. Both the Nord CE 2 and the CE 2 Lite are available for up to Rs. 1,500 discount on select bank cards.

On the other side, both the OnePlus Nord 2 and the Nord 2 X PAC-Man edition can be purchased with a coupon discount of up to Rs. 6,000. Here are the new pricing details of the Nord series phones in India.

OnePlus Nord Phones Get Up To Rs. 6,000 Off: Where To Buy

Interested buyers can purchase the Nord series phones from Amazon India. If you are buying both the Nord CE 2 and the CE 2 Lite using ICICI Bank credit and debit cards, you can get Rs. 1,500 discount. With this offer, the Nord CE 2 Lite can be purchased starting at Rs. 18,499 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB model.

While the Nord CE 2 will now be available with a starting price of Rs. 22,499 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB variant. The bank offer is also available on the brand's official site. On the other hand, Amazon is giving a coupon discount of Rs. 2,000 on the OnePlus Nord 2, which brings its starting price to Rs. 27,999. However, the Nord 2 X PAC-Man edition has got a coupon discount of Rs. 6,000.

So, buyers can get the special edition model of Nord 2 at just Rs. 31,999. The bank and coupon offers are applicable to all storage variants available for these handsets.

Worth Buying?

If you are looking for an affordable OnePlus phone, the Nord CE 2 Lite will be a good pick. The smartphone is based on the Snapdragon 695 and supports a 120Hz refresh rate. It misses out on the ultra-wide lens and comes with an LCD panel.

However, you get better display and camera specs on the Nord CE 2. Also, if you want a powerful processor, can go for the Nord 2. Lastly, the OnePlus Nord 2 X PAC-Man edition comes with a better software experience with gamified UI.

