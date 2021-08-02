OnePlus Nord 2 User Suffers Trauma After Phone Explodes; Is OnePlus Taking Responsibility?

Photo Credit:

OnePlus Nord 2 Explosion: What Is The Cause?

A user on Twitter called Ankur Sharma shared the images of a completely damaged OnePlus Nord 2 unit, which exploded early morning when his wife went cycling. According to the tweet (now deleted), the OnePlus Nord 2 was just five days old which went up in flames.

Sharma's wife was carrying the phone while she went out cycling at around 6 AM. The device is said to explode all of a sudden followed by smoke emission. This led to the user's wife accident who is now in trauma due to the incident.

The images of the damaged phone show the intensity of the explosion. The OnePlus Nord 2 unit is entirely burnt and damaged from the blast. The explosion seems to be due to an internal factor; likely the battery explosion. However, the exact reason isn't revealed just yet.

What Does OnePlus Say About This Incidence?

OnePlus has already acknowledged this incident has shared a tweet asking the user to connect directly. In a statement, the company quoted, "We are gutted to hear about your experience. We are deeply concerned and want to make it up to you. We request you to connect to us over a direct message so that we can make amends and turn this around for you."

Our Senior correspondent also reached out to the brand and was assured of investigations underway. This incident is still under investigation and it is not known if the explosion was due to some faulty hardware or customer induced damage.

We'll have to wait until the brand is done with all the evaluation of this smartphone explosion. It is also not revealed just yet if the company is planning to compensate by replacing the damaged unit or some other way.

Nevertheless, this mobile blast incident isn't the first of its kind. We have come across multiple such incidents in the past where mobile explosions turned lethal for their owners.

And this is a major concern that needs to be addressed. Since this is the only case related to OnePlus Nord 2's explosion, chances are it's due to some fault in the unit itself and not other available handsets.

