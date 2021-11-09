OnePlus Nord 2 x PAC-MAN Edition Launching Nov 15; Here’s What Makes It Different News oi-Tanaya Dutta

OnePlus has already confirmed the launch of the Nord 2 x PAC-MAN Edition. However, the brand is yet to announce its exact launch date. Now, Amazon has made a dedicated microsite for the upcoming Nord 2 x PAC-MAN Edition. Also, the launch date has been tipped online.

OnePlus Nord 2 x PAC-MAN Edition India Launch Details

According to tipster Ishan Agarwal, the Nord 2 x PAC-MAN Edition will be unveiled on November 15 in India and the EU (including the UK). Further, the dedicated microsite has also confirmed the availability of the handset on Amazon. If the launch of the Nord 2 x PAC-MAN Edition will take place next week, we expect OnePlus will soon share an official launch date.

OnePlus Nord 2 x PAC-MAN Edition: What's New In Store?

As of now, the features of the phone are still unknown. As the name suggests, it will be the special edition of the existing Nord 2 which was launched back in July in the country. The official site reveals the Nord 2 x PAC-MAN Edition will be ''a fun, gamified smartphone experience featuring the timeless arcade legend PAC-MAN''.

The previous report suggested, the device will have an exclusive software experience with gamified UI. It is also likely to come with a pre-loaded PAC-MAN 256 arcade game along with custom static and live wallpapers.

In terms of design, the OnePlus Nord 2 x PAC-MAN Edition will sport a different design from the standard Nord 2, will feature dual film color, material, and finish, and a neon PAC-MAN logo on the rear panel.

OnePlus Nord 2 x PAC-MAN Edition Key Specifications

The phone is said to offer similar features as the Nord 2 except for the processor. The Nord 2 x PAC-MAN Edition is rumored to ship with the Snapdragon 778G chipset. However, another report claimed the phone will be powered by the same MediaTek Dimensity 1200 AI SoC which also runs the original Nord 2.

Other features will include a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Fluid AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a triple rear camera setup comprising of a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP mono sensor, and a 32MP Sony IMX615 selfie camera. A 4,500 mAh battery will fuel the device with 65W fast charging.

OnePlus Nord 2 x PAC-MAN Edition Price In India

The OnePlus Nord 2 x PAC-MAN Edition will cost Rs. 37,999; however, there is no info on which variant will be available at this price. However, a report by Android Authority claimed that the device will be available in only 12GB RAM + 256GB ROM option. The same variant of the original Nord 2 is selling for Rs. 34,999.

OnePlus Nord 2 x PAC-MAN Edition: Worth Buying?

We don't know the full features of the OnePlus Nord 2 x PAC-MAN Edition yet. However, it will have a customized UI, pre-installed game, and so on. All in all, the special edition might be expensive compared to the original Nord 2; however, it would be worth it for gaming lovers.

Best Mobiles in India