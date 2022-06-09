OnePlus Nord 2T India Launch Expected For This Month; Pricing Tipped News oi-Tanaya Dutta

OnePlus launched the Nord 2T last month in the European market. Now, the brand is all set to unveil the latest Nord model in India. OnePlus has not confirmed anything yet. If the latest info appears to be true, the Nord 2T will go official this month. Besides, the India price of the OnePlus Nord 2T has been revealed in the latest development.

OnePlus Nord 2T India Launch Details

According to the latest report, the OnePlus Nord 2T will launch by this month only. However, the report did not mention the exact launch date at this moment. It states that the Nord 2T will be available via Amazon and will have the same hardware and software specs as the global model.

OnePlus Nord 2T Features In India

The OnePlus Nord 2T has a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a punch-hole cutout for the 32MP selfie camera. The handset is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset paired with up to 12GB LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.

There is a triple camera setup at the rear, including a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor with OIS support, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP monochrome sensor.

It runs on Android 12-based OxygenOS 12 custom skin and packs a 4,500 mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC charging support. Other features include 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and an in-display fingerprint sensor for security.

OnePlus Nord 2T Expected Price In India

In terms of pricing, the OnePlus Nord 2T is said to come under Rs. 30,000 in India. For the unaware, the phone was launched at €399 (around Rs. 32,600) for the base 8GB + 128GB storage model. There is another 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model which retails for €499 (around Rs. 40,800).

Considering that, we expect the upcoming Nord 2T will be the most expensive Nord device in the country. As of now, the OnePlus Nord 2 x PAC-MAN Edition is the most costly phone, while the Nord CE 2 Lite is the cheapest model in the Nord series in India.

Via

Best Mobiles in India