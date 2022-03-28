OnePlus Nord 2T Key Specs Revealed Ahead Of April Launch; Dimensity 1300, 80W Charging Tipped News oi-Tanaya Dutta

OnePlus is all set to launch the OnePlus 10 Pro on March 31 in India. Besides, the brand is also bringing few accessories. Following this launch event, the brand will soon add several devices including smartphones and watch to its Nord lineup.

The upcoming Nord series will soon get the Nord 2T, CE 2 Lite 5G and the Nord 3. OnePlus is yet to confirm the launch. However, their launch timeline was recently tipped online. Now, key specs of the upcoming Nord 2T have also been revealed.

OnePlus Nord 2T Key Specs Revealed Online

The features of the Nord 2T have been shared by tipster Yogesh Brar who previously revealed the phone will be launched by end of the next month or early May. As per Brar, the Nord 2T will have a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

For imaging, the phone will include a 50MP triple cameras and a 32MP front-facing camera sensor. The main lens will be assisted by an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP monochrome sensor. Under the hood, the device will run the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC which will be paired with up to 12GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB UFS3.1 storage.

Furthermore, the handset will run Android 12 OS with OxygenOS 12 on top. There will be a 4,500 mAh battery unit with support for 80W fast charging. Other aspects will include stereo speakers, alert sider, a physical fingerprint sensor, and so on.

OnePlus Nord 2T Expected Design

A few days back, Brar also shared live image of the OnePlus Nord 2T, showing two rear camera rings. The two rings were spotted into a rectangular camera module. The top ring will house the primary camera, while the bottom ring will have dual cameras. Upfront, the device is most likely to feature traditional punch-hole cutout which will house the selfie camera sensor.

OnePlus Nord 2T Expected Pricing

The OnePlus Nord 2T is expected to come between Rs. 30,000 and Rs. 40,000 in the country. Even rumors suggested, the existing OnePlus Nord 2 will be discontinued either before or after the arrival of the Nord 2T. As of now, OnePlus has not shared any word on this.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite Also In Pipeline

As the name suggests, the upcoming Nord CE 2 Lite will be the lite version of the Nord CE 2 5G. The smartphone is expected to go official in April. In terms of features, it will sport a 6.58-inch IPS LCD panel with full-HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

The device is tipped to have the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset under its hood, paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 128GB onboard storage. Other features will include a 64MP triple cameras, Android 12 OS, and a 5,000 mAh battery unit with 33W fast charging support. The device is likely to come under Rs. 20,000 in India. Besides, OnePlus will soon launch the Nord watch which is said to be launched under Rs. 10,000 segment.

