OnePlus Nord 2T Leaked Renders Reveal Design & Specifications: Dual Flash, Triple Cameras Tipped

OnePlus Nord 2T will be the Chinese company's next Nord device. The smartphone's codename and color combinations were recently leaked online. The OnePlus Nord 2T has now been shown in a new render that shows off its rear design.

The OnePlus Nord 2T renders comes from 91Mobiles. It uncovers another camera module on the gadget. The OnePlus Nord 2T phone has remarkably situated camera sensors on the camera island. It has a triple camera framework with the fundamental focal point put at the highest point of a blue-formed external round surface and has two small sensors underneath another roundabout surface. The OnePlus Nord 2T appears to have two LED illumination units set in corresponding to the camera sensors.

OnePlus Nord 2T Expected Design

The OnePlus Nord 2T has a unique rear design with a sandstone finish and an enormous camera module. The telephone seems to have a Black sandstone finish on the back, going back to the first OnePlus One and OnePlus 2 Sandstone Black days. Nonetheless, the camera module has a blue-shading matt completion. There are two round rings inside the module.

While the top ring has a fairly enormous primary sensor, the base ring houses double cameras. There are two LED cut-outs alongside the camera rings on the OnePlus Nord 2T. Prior reports have proposed the smartphone will accompany a plastic edge. While the front design is yet unknown, sources have confirmed the OnePlus Nord 2T will have a familiar appearance, with a punch-hole camera in the upper left corner to accommodate the selfie lens.

OnePlus Nord 2T Expected Specifications

The specifications for the OnePlus Nord 2T have been surfaced online. It is suggested to have a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a punch-hole cutout, 2400x1080 pixel resolution, low bezels, and a 90Hz refresh rate.

The OnePlus Nord 2T will be supported by the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset, which is an advance over the Nord 2's MediaTek Dimensity 1200. The chipset is expected to support up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It will most likely come pre-installed with OxygenOS 12, which is based on Android 12.

According to rumours, the OnePlus Nord 2T would have a 4,500mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC charging capabilities, similar to the OnePlus 10 Pro flagship. When it comes to optics, the phone will sport a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 2MP monochrome sensor on the back. On the front, it could get a 32MP sensor.

OnePlus Nord 2T Expected Price And Availability

According to previous reports, the OnePlus Nord 2T would be released in April or May. This suggests that as we get closer to the launch date, we should start hearing from OnePlus. The Nord 2T is expected to be priced at between Rs. 30,000 and Rs. 40,000. There is a possibility that the base model may be priced under Rs. 30,000.

