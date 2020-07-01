OnePlus Nord 5G Chipset Confirmed: Pre-Bookings To Start Today In India News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

OnePlus has confirmed the existence of its new affordable smartphone called the OnePlus Nord. The company had recently released a documentary dubbed "New Beginning". The video shared by the company hints at the design of the upcoming affordable model. Also, some features have been tipped by the company itself. All this comes just following the pre-order details that were out for the Indian market.

OnePlus Nord Expected Design And Features

The design shared by the documentary video falls in line with the leaks. The device was seen sporting a dual-lens selfie camera module. The back panel will likely accommodate a square triple-rear camera setup which will be positioned on the top-left edge. The bottom panel is expected to house a USB Type-C port and the speaker grille.

Meanwhile, the company has also shared a tweet that confirms the Nord will be powered by a 5G chipset. The name of the processor hasn't been revealed by the company. However, if the rumors are to be believed then the company could equip the handset with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor.

It is also being tipped that the company might use a new chipset all together that is yet to be launched. No clue has been out yet, but it will likely be by Qualcomm. The details on its hardware are limited. We only know about the pill-shaped notch upfront that is likely to feature a 32MP primary and an 8MP selfie camera.

While the documentary video suggests a triple-lens camera setup, a recent leak suggested that the device will be equipped with a quad-camera setup. The setup will likely comprise a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP sensor, and a set of 2MP sensors. The device could boot on Android 10 OS layered with Oxygen OS. It could come with 6GB RAM+ 128GB storage, 8GB RAM+ 256GB storage, and 12GB RAM+ 256GB storage option.

It is worth mentioning that the device will go up for pre-orders starting today in India. However, there's a catch. Only a handful of customers will be able to pre-book the device. The pre-booking is expected to start at 1.30 PM IST and only 100 users will be able to register for the same.

