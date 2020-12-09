OnePlus Nord Android 11 Update: When Can We Expect The Latest Firmware? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Google announced the Android 11 OS for Android smartphones recently. Several brands have already dished out the new Android firmware to compatible devices, while others have laid out a roadmap for the same. OnePlus is amongst those companies which have released this update to one of its smartphone lineups and will be making it available to a few other models in the coming months. The company recently released the stable Android 11 update to the OnePlus 8 series and is likely preparing to bring this update to the OnePlus Nord series as well.

When Will OnePlus Nord Get Android 11 Update?

The OnePlus Nord currently ships with Android 10 OS out-of-the-box. The smartphone comes pre-installed with OxygenOS 10 user interface. The device is lined up to receive the latest Android 11 OS topped with OxygenOS 11 UI. The company is yet to confirm when this update will be dished out to the OnePlus Nord.

However, the online leaks suggest the new firmware will be available for the Nord by the end of this year or in early 2021. Since the company has updated one of its flagship series, the mid-range lineup can be next in the line. We might get some information on the same sometime soon.OnePlus Nord Key Features

The OnePlus Nord is amongst the fewest affordable 5G smartphones available in the market. The smartphone runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 5G processor aided by Adreno 620 GPU. The device comes with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage configuration. The unit flaunts a 6.44-inch FHD+ Fluid AMOLED display.

The panel offers a 90Hz refresh rate and has an aspect ratio of 20:9. For optics, the rear panel has a 48MP primary lens with an f/1.8 aperture and an 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor. The setup also comprises a 5MP depth lens and a 2MP macro sensor. The OnePlus Nord has a dual-selfie camera setup. The sensors here are a 32MP primary and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle selfie. The device gets its charge from a 4,115 mAh battery unit.

