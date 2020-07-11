OnePlus Nord AR Launch Invitations Available For Purchase On Amazon News oi-Tanaya Dutta

OnePlus is gearing up to announce its first affordable phone - OnePlus Nord, on July 21. The company will host the world's first AR launch event and the launch invitations are now available for purchase in India via Amazon.

However, interested users only have to spend Rs. 99 to buy OnePlus Nord's launch invitations. Customers who purchase the invitations will be able to enjoy the launch event on July 21. The company will also hold a launch day lottery on Amazon where there will be multiple gifts. However, what gifts will be given to the participants is still under wraps.

After purchasing the invitation, you first need to download the OnePlus Nord AR app from the Apple Google Play store or the Apple App Store. The company also mentioned that the invitation contains a QR code that users would need to scan into the OnePlus Nord AR app to start the event. For the convenience of the users, the company will provide on-screen instructions in the app.

Interested buyers will also be able to pre-order the new model through Amazon from July 15. Customers who pre-order the phone will have to pay Rs. 499. The company said that after pre-ordering, buyers will get a gift box, and if they purchase, will also get a second gift box with OnePlus Bullets Wireless V1 and a phone cover. It has to be kept in mind that pre-order customers must purchase the device by August 31 to receive the second gift.

The list of the new phone on Amazon India reveals that pre-ordering consumers will get a benefit of Rs. 5,000. The launch event will start on July 21 at 7:30 pm. The company is expected to announce the phone as well as its first true wireless earbuds at the event.

Previously, the company confirmed that the OnePlus Nord will be powered by the Snapdragon 765G SoC. The device expected to arrive in two variants which include 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage.

