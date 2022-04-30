OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite First Sale In India: Specs, Pricing, Features, Launch Offers News oi-Akshay Kumar

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G smartphone was launched in India a couple of days ago, alongside the OnePlus 10R flagship. The new Nord handset is the brand's latest mid-range offering in the sub-Rs. 20,000 price segment. Today, the Chinese tech giant will be hosting the first open sale of the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G in India across channels.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite Price In India

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite's base model with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage is priced at Rs. 19,999. The phone's higher-end 8GB / 128GB variant will set the buyers back by Rs. 21,999. The device is being offered in Black Dusk and Blue Tide color variants. The first open sale of the handset will take place at 12 pm today.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite Availability, Launch Offers

The Nord CE 2 Lite will be available via the brand's website, OnePlus Store app, OnePlus experience stores, Reliance Digital, Croma, and Amazon India. As part of the launch offer, OnePlus is offering a discount of Rs. 1,500 on SBI Credit Cards across sales channels. The brand's website is offering five percent cashback on American Express Card transactions.

Furthermore, the Nord CE 2 Lite consumers can purchase the Red Cable Care plan for just Rs. 999 for a limited period. The users will also get 120GB of free cloud storage, 12 months of extended warranty, and many more benefits.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite Features, Specifications

To recall the specs, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite offers a 6.59-inch full HD+ LCD display, which offers a refresh rate of 120Hz. Under the hood, the phone packs the octa-core Snapdragon 695 8nm processor, which has a max clock speed of 2.2GHz and is paired with the Adreno 619L GPU. The RAM and storage configurations include 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB. Software-wise, it boots Android 12-based OxygenOS 12.1.

For imaging, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite has a 64MP primary camera with an f/1.79 aperture. There's also a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro lens. On the front, the device houses a 16MP Sony IMX471 camera. The connectivity features include 5G, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, A-GPS, and USB Type-C. Lastly, a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC fast charging support completes the list of the specifications.

