OnePlus Nord CE 5G Benchmark Results Out; Cheapest 5G Phone In India? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

OnePlus has confirmed its Summer Launch Event on June 10 where it will be introducing two new Nord smartphones and one new smart TV. The OnePlus Nord CE is one of the upcoming models which will be backed by 5G network support and carry an affordable price tag. The entire spec sheet of this handset has been revealed yesterday. Now, the device has been spotted at Geekbench which confirms its final phase of testing.

OnePlus Nord CE Listed At Geekbench Ahead Of Launch

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G has been spotted at the Geekbench database with the EB2103 model number. The benchmark website reveals the device will be an octa-core Snapdragon processor with a 1.80Ghz clock speed.

The listing also mentioned the "lito" motherboard which is associated with the Snapdragon 750G processor. Apart from this, the OnePlus Nord CE is confirmed to feature 12GB RAM and Android 11 OS.

It is worth mentioning that the recent leak which revealed the complete spec-sheet also suggested the same processor, however, only 6GB and 8GB RAM options were tipped. Going by the Geekbench listing, we can expect three different configurations.

Lastly, the device scored 621 points in the single-core and 1,789 points in the multi-core test. The processor and the configurations details which have been shared by the benchmark website corroborates with the recent leaks. So it would be safe to assume the remaining features tipped are also correct.

Speaking of which, the OnePlus Nord CE or the Nord Core Edition is leaked with a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone will have a centrally aligned punch-hole. The smartphone is said to feature a triple-lens rear camera setup which will house a 64MP OmniVision main lens.

The rear camera module will also have an 8MP secondary ultra-wide-angle camera and a 2MP tertiary sensor. The device is said to run on a 4,500 mAh battery that will support a 30W Warp charge.

Will OnePlus Nord CE Be The Cheapest 5G Smartphone In India?

OnePlus was amongst the first brands to dip its toes in the mid-range 5G smartphone lineup with the OnePlus Nord in India. The Nord CE 5G's pricing isn't revealed yet, but it is also expected to be an affordable offering by the company. Unless the company confirms the pricing officially, it would be hard to guess if it will be the cheapest 5G smartphone in India or not.

