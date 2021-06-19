OnePlus Nord CE 5G Gets Second Update Following Launch; What's Improved? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Earlier this month, OnePlus unveiled its new affordable offering for the masses called the Nord CE 5G. Soon after the official launch, the company had released a new firmware that brought along system optimizations and a new security patch. Now, the company has released a second firmware update in a row which further improves the imaging capabilities.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G Gets New OxygenOS Update

The latest update released for the OnePlus Nord CE 5G carries the OxygenIS 11.0.3.3 firmware build. The previous update came with the OxygenOS 11.0.2.2 firmware build. While the previous update added the May 2021 security patch, this update comes void of any security patch.

The update changelog only reveals the camera and system optimizations in tow. Just for reference, this update weighs 139MB and a notification will be available once this update is available for the respective units.

The update is being released in a staged manner so it might take a while for it to reach all the OnePlus Nord CE 5G users. Meanwhile, you can follow some easy steps to check for the update manually. Just open the Settings menu and click on System followed by System Updates. You will get the option to download the update if it's available.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G Update Changelog: What's Improved?

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G latest OxygenOS update brings camera-related improvements. The update brings improvements to the HDR mode. It also optimizes the shooting effects of the nightscape mode.

This will enhance the low-light imaging experience of the handset. This OxygenOS update is further said to make improvements to the 1080p video recording. The update also fixes other general bugs for better device stability. Additionally, it also offers improved network stability.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G has already been grabbing the headlines for its affordable price tag and capable hardware features. And with the company releasing two updates in a row, it's clear that the brand is focused on delivering a good user experience throughout.

The device might get some more updates in the future with more system optimizations and the latest security patch. It would be interesting to see what all other optimizations this device will get going forward.

