OnePlus Nord CE 5G Key Features Tipped; Snapdragon 750G SoC At Helm News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

OnePlus Summer launch Event is said to be the centre stage for the OnePlus Nord CE 5G, Nord 2, and the OnePlus TV U1S series. The company confirmed the June 10 launch event via its official Twitter handle. The Nord CE 5G along with the remaining two products are confirmed to arrive in India as well as Europe. Right after the company announced the event, a new leak surfaced revealing the processor and the camera specifications.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G Key Features Leak

A new report via Android Central suggests the OnePlus Nord CE 5G will be powered by the Snapdragon 750G processor. This mid-range Qualcomm processor is built on an 8nm process and integrates a 5G modem.

A bunch of popular recent mid-tier smartphones such as the Xiaomi Mi 10i and the Galaxy A52 are driven by the same processor. The report reveals the OnePlus Nord CE 5G's camera specifications as well. The triple rear camera is said to feature a 64MP primary sensor. The camera setup will also have a pair of auxiliary sensors.

In addition to the camera and processor, the report sheds some light on the Nord CE 5G's display. The company is said to get to switch back to an AMOLED panel as the first-generation model. The display will measure 6.43-inches and will offer an FHD+ resolution along with a 90Hz refresh rate.

While the other hardware details are at large, it would be safe to assume that we get to see some premium features. Take for instance a fast charging supported battery and high capacity RAM and storage capacity. The device would likely feature Android 11 OS with a custom Oxygen OS on top.

Will OnePlus Nord CE 5G The Cheapest 5G Smartphone In India?

The official pricing of the OnePlus Nord CE 5G is yet to be confirmed. However, a recent leak hinted at sub Rs. 20,000 price tag. If that's true, the Nord CE 5G would be the company's cheapest 5G smartphone in India.

But, whether it will have the lowest pricing compared to the rivals, is yet to be seen. Nevertheless, we can expect OnePlus to give a hard time to other brands in the affordable 5G smartphone space with its upcoming Nord smartphones.

