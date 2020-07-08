Just In
- 46 min ago Airtel Introduces Two Plans To Offer Zee5 Subscription And Unlimited Calling
-
- 1 hr ago Samsung Galaxy A01 Core Gets Certified; Might Debut Soon
- 1 hr ago LG To Make A Comeback With Mid-Range Smartphones; Production Also To Get A Boost In India
- 1 hr ago Alleged Redmi K40, K40 Pro Launch Details Surface Online
Don't Miss
- News After TikTok ban, Instagram rolls out 15-second video apps 'Reels' to users in India
- Finance Yes Bank Shares Gain After Its Board Approves FPO Plan To Raise Funds
- Movies Unfair To Diagnose Sushant's Depression On Twitter: Apurva Asrani Tells Alia Bhatt's Mom Soni Razdan
- Automobiles Kia Motors Sells Over 50,000 Connected Cars In India: New UVO Connect Features Introduced
- Sports Sourav Ganguly celebrates 48th birthday: Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh, Virat Kohli lead to wish 'Dada'
- Lifestyle Bulbbul Actress Tripti Dimri’s Minimal Traditional Outfits Can Be Your New Wedding Dress Code
- Education USA To Withdraw Student Visas If Classes Move Fully Online
- Travel Incredibly Scenic Places To Visit In North India In July 2020
OnePlus Nord Confirmed To Launch On July 21: All You Need To Know
OnePlus has finally confirmed the launch date of its much-awaited mid-range smartphone - the OnePlus Nord. The company has confirmed the pre-order details as well as the July 21 announcement. Earlier the launch date was leaked via an Amazon banner. Now, the details come to light through a press note. The interested customers can grab the latest handset in advance which will start from July 15 via Amazon.
Pre-order Details & Expected Price In India
The company has confirmed that the device will launch through the OnePlus Nord AR app. Interested customers can download the app through Google Play Store and App Store and enjoy the launch event. The event will start on July 21 at 7:30pm. Customers have to pay Rs. 499 for pre-ordering the OnePlus Nord and there are many attractive offers.
The company said that after pre-ordering, buyers will get a gift box, and if they purchase, will also get another gift box with OnePlus Bullets Wireless V1 and a phone cover. Pre-order customers must purchase the device by August 31 to receive the second gift. Users can also click Notify me on Amazon.in for more details.
The OnePlus Nord is said to be launched under $500 (roughly Rs. 37,000). On the other hand, the company is likely to announce the OnePlus Nord below Rs. 25,000 in India. The company's latest teaser already revealed that the phone will come with a new design.
Expected Specifications
According to leaks, the smartphone will arrive with a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The company has already confirmed that the device will get power from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset. It is expected to pack a 4,000 mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. For the software, the device will ship with Android 10-based OxygenOS out-of-the-box. The new OnePlus handset will pack dual selfie cameras.
Recently a leak claimed that the device is likely to feature four cameras at the backside along with a 48MP main sensor. Upfront, it is expected to offer a dual-camera setup along with a 32MP main sensor and another 8MP sensor.
-
74,999
-
51,890
-
92,999
-
54,999
-
16,499
-
17,999
-
39,999
-
28,900
-
17,499
-
27,999
-
25,250
-
7,999
-
77,899
-
8,980
-
10,497
-
10,999
-
19,800
-
64,900
-
34,999
-
48,900
-
27,999
-
29,495
-
34,999
-
18,645
-
87,999
-
8,553
-
28,100
-
7,500
-
20,000
-
17,990