OnePlus Nord Confirmed To Launch On July 21: All You Need To Know

OnePlus has finally confirmed the launch date of its much-awaited mid-range smartphone - the OnePlus Nord. The company has confirmed the pre-order details as well as the July 21 announcement. Earlier the launch date was leaked via an Amazon banner. Now, the details come to light through a press note. The interested customers can grab the latest handset in advance which will start from July 15 via Amazon.

Pre-order Details & Expected Price In India

The company has confirmed that the device will launch through the OnePlus Nord AR app. Interested customers can download the app through Google Play Store and App Store and enjoy the launch event. The event will start on July 21 at 7:30pm. Customers have to pay Rs. 499 for pre-ordering the OnePlus Nord and there are many attractive offers.

The company said that after pre-ordering, buyers will get a gift box, and if they purchase, will also get another gift box with OnePlus Bullets Wireless V1 and a phone cover. Pre-order customers must purchase the device by August 31 to receive the second gift. Users can also click Notify me on Amazon.in for more details.

The OnePlus Nord is said to be launched under $500 (roughly Rs. 37,000). On the other hand, the company is likely to announce the OnePlus Nord below Rs. 25,000 in India. The company's latest teaser already revealed that the phone will come with a new design.

Expected Specifications

According to leaks, the smartphone will arrive with a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The company has already confirmed that the device will get power from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset. It is expected to pack a 4,000 mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. For the software, the device will ship with Android 10-based OxygenOS out-of-the-box. The new OnePlus handset will pack dual selfie cameras.

Recently a leak claimed that the device is likely to feature four cameras at the backside along with a 48MP main sensor. Upfront, it is expected to offer a dual-camera setup along with a 32MP main sensor and another 8MP sensor.

